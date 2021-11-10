This National Park Is All About Stargazing, Scenic Hikes, and Serenity

Though it’s only a 4.5-hour drive from Vegas, Great Basin National Park is one of the least-visited national parks in the country: Located in rural east-central Nevada, the 77,100-acre park gets just 90,000 tourists annually, while visitors to better-known titans like Yosemite and Grand Canyon trend in the millions.

Great Basin is a land of extremes. Ranging 4,000 feet in elevation from its lowest point to its highest, its variety of high desert ecosystems has bred an incredibly diverse array of wildlife and vegetation, including the rare bristlecone pine—a majestic, twisted species that thrives in harsh conditions and can survive for 4,000 years or more, making them among the oldest trees on Earth. Given its location FAR removed from the flashing neon lights of Sin City, Great Basin is also home to some of the darkest skies in America, making it one of the country’s best stargazing destinations.

If you long for the days before every single person you know suddenly became “like, really into hiking,” this remote national park still offers the crisp fresh air and lack of crowds your soul yearns for. Real outdoor solitude is still possible here, with nary a busload of tourists in sight. Here’s how to enjoy the peace.