14 Things to Do in Miami Besides Party

W hen people come to Miami, they think of two things: the beach and LIV. Or really, waking up on the beach after a night at LIV. Either way, as much as us locals like that tourists stay to those areas (and out of our way), it pains us to know that they've barely scratched the surface of Miami.

Truth be told, our dear Magic City has matured from being a nonstop party scene to a nonstop party scene with actual cultural flair. These days you'll find artsy hangouts, cabaret, drag racing, disco bowling, mansion hunting -- and, of course, jai alai. Miami doesn't do things like anywhere else, so make sure you do all the things that you can only get here and here alone.