The Best Things to Do in New Orleans Besides Eating and Drinking

Central Business District

You think you've got problems, America? Take heart -- it's been worse, and this Smithsonian-affiliated museum will explain how your great grands faced (and overcame) the greatest threats of the previous century. Since 2000, when it opened as the D-Day Museum, the institution has expanded into an exhaustive look at an array of American campaigns at home and abroad during the Second World War. You could spend multiple days here, but if you want the highlights, head to either the "Road to Berlin" or "Road to Tokyo" wings for an immersive, emotional account of European and Pacific theaters of battle. Both feature painstakingly detailed soundstages, audio and visual backdrops, and interactive areas, all of which put the enormity of the conflict into some semblance of perspective. After that, the US Freedom Pavilion displays a number of authentic land, sea, and air vehicles to ogle, perfect for the 5-year-old in all of us. Once you're properly wrung out, recuperate at the on-site restaurant and bar, the American Sector. Its sandwich-and-salad-heavy menu is not in German and its drinks are half-price from 4 to 7 every day. Like MacArthur, you shall return. -- Andrew Paul