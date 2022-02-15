This Ancient National Park Is Home to Some of the Tallest Trees on Earth

Human beings could stand to learn a little humility, and what better way than by gawking at trees so tall they make the Statue of Liberty look like a mannequin? There’s something awe-inspiring and humbling about traipsing through a forest of titans in Redwood National and State Parks, a mossy, 139,000-acre maze of sky-scraping flora along California’s northern coast. This old-growth forest is home to some of the tallest and oldest trees on Earth—some ascending upwards of 370 feet, some older than Christ—and about 45% of all remaining coastal redwoods on the planet.

Par for the course, Native Americans once lived here in peace before the early 20th century, when the timber gold rush forced them out so lumberjacks could treat the woods like an all-you-can-eat buffet; during this time, the forest dwindled from 2 million acres in the 1800s to the alarming 39,000 acres of old-growth that remain today. In 1918, the Save the Redwoods League was formed to preserve the rest, leading to the establishment of the three state parks, followed by Redwood National Park in 1968. To more wholly protect and administer these vulnerable forests—as well as the endangered wildlife, craggy coasts, meandering rivers, and grassland prairies within—all four parks combined in 1994, now operating as a joint network.

In a world of calamity, variants, political division, tax seasons, and bickering about the Sex & the City reboot, the mighty trees are a reprieve, forcing you to slow down, marvel at the majesty of Mother Nature, and just breathe. While the immense forest is now but a whisper of its once-widespread swath, visiting this important park is a reminder of the delicacy of life and the soaring beauty of it all, if we just let it be. Here’s how to best soak in the grandeur of this national treasure.