Follow The Yellow Brick Road to Wamego, Kansas

There’s a bright yellow children’s train that loops around the City Park of Wamego, Kansas, population just under 5,000. Called the “Spirit of Wamego,” since 1954 (replaced in 2009) it’s been running a couple hours daily, giving free rides during the season of mid-April to mid-October.

More than just a fun activity for those under four feet, the train—complete with kid-sized depot—is a nod to Wamego’s past: In 1863 the town was founded to be a stop along the Kansas Pacific Railroad, later Union Pacific. Migrants looking for new beginnings saw an opportunity in the expansion of the rails westward, and up sprung a can-do town. Within a decade, there were shops, 28 businesses, a railroad station and roundhouse (locomotive storing and servicing station).