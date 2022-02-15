Wander the Otherworldly Dunes of America’s Strangest National Park

Dear reader, have you ever wanted to know where we go when we die?

Some say that if you live a good life, you’ll ascend beyond the clouds, or if you live a bad life, you’ll end up somewhere terrible. Others think you’ll get reincarnated again and again, or maybe that you’ll disappear completely, whether because your energy rejoins the universe or it all just fades to black. But us? We think we you go to New Mexico.

Located about two hours south of Truth or Consequences, White Sands National Park is no less than limbo. Driving in from nearby Las Cruces, you’ll go flying down a wide-open desert road for miles and miles until suddenly—almost in the blink of an eye—an unusual sight appears: from the earth, bone-white sand rises up 60 feet into the air as if some celestial being dumped a giant cup of sugar in the middle of nowhere.

Inside the park’s bounds, White Sands’ namesake dunes—formed over thousands of years by gypsum salt leftover from an ancient, dried-up lake bed—roll on for over 200 miles with nothing separating them from the clear blue skies but distant, hazy purple mountains. Wandering around the nearly featureless landscape, interrupted only by the occasional desert shrub, you’ll wonder if you’ve wandered into Davy Jones’ Locker or some other silent place between dimensions.

Comparable to Death Valley’s Mesquite Flat, White Sands looks like heaven but gets hot as hell. It’s been the background for so many fictional worlds—The Man Who Fell to Earth, Year One, The Men Who Stare at Goats, Transformers and its sequel—and resembles so many others that you’ll be convinced within minutes that the whole thing isn’t real. Heck, we’d compare it to some sort of desert mirage, if only one could hallucinate an entire desert. Here’s everything to do while you’re out on the trance-inducing dunes of America’s strangest national park.