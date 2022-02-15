Turns Out Bigfoot’s Hometown Is in Northern California

Get acquainted with Bigfoot Country

Much like Roswell embraced its reputation as a UFO capital after the famous 1947 incident, so did Willow Creek swell with Bigfoot pride after the release of the Patterson–Gimlin film and the dozens of other sightings that happened before and since. (Locals would argue, though, that while aliens probably never actually touched down in New Mexico, a small population of sasquatches does genuinely exist in the backcountry of Northern California.)

Scattered throughout the town, you’ll find a score of local spots themed after Bigfoot: there’s a museum, a steakhouse, a bookstore, a motel, and more. But the Bigfoot Museum, the town’s biggest attraction, is the undoubtedly best place in town to learn about the more than 300 sasquatch sightings that’ve been recorded in the area. Inside, you’ll find sections on Willow Creek’s history, as well as a room full of artifacts and evidence of sasquatch’s existence, including plaster casts of alleged Bigfoot tracks and a collection of stories about firsthand encounters. (There’s also a stellar gift shop and, out front, a tktk-tall Bigfoot statue you can use to convince your friends you managed to have a sighting.)

The fun continues along the Bigfoot Scenic Byway, which stretches for 153 miles through Bigfoot Country beginning in Willow Creek and heading north to Yreka. You’ll drive through the natural beauty of the Hoopa Valley Reservation (stop at Hoopa Tribal Museum for exhibits on the history and culture of the local Hupa, Yurok, and Karuk tribes); past Bluff Creek and Clear Creek (where, in the summer, you can take a dip in crystal-clear swimming holes); and up to the former boomtowns of Happy Camp and Yreka, the latter now home to historic buildings and museums, old-timey cafes, and craft breweries. Along the way, you’ll find plenty of beautiful spots to camp out and bask in nature—as well as plenty of places to park it for the night in hopes of running into a certain cryptid.

You can also time your trip for the annual Bigfoot Daze Festival. Over Labor Day weekend each September, the town of Willow Creek comes together to celebrate all things sasquatch with logging competitions, food, vendors, live music, a parade, a horseshoe tournament, a Bigfoot Call contest (!!!), and more. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the party is back on for 2022; prepare to do your very best primal scream.