Why September Is the Best Time for Adults to Do Disney

You can enjoy the glory of Halloween without feeling insane

At Walt Disney World, everyone is allowed to express their childlike spirit -- and ‘round Halloween, you can capitalize on the candy-crammed perks without having to bow out simply for your age. Not only are the grounds festive as hell, but holidays at Disney last for-ever, so you can take in the all-pumpkin-everything as early as Labor Day weekend with Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party, a ticketed event with even tinier crowds that turns the Magic Kingdom into a spooktacular wonderland.

Grab a selfie with Jack Skellington of The Nightmare Before Christmas, trick-or-treat for heaping handfuls of candy despite how many years out you are from AARP membership, and take in some of the best entertainment they’ve got, complete with an appearance by a legit headless horseman. “I love the Boo to You parade. It is the only one I watch,” said Kristina Roberts, 26, a former Disney employee who lives in Tampa and who returns to visit Disney parks about three times a year. “[It’s] something you can only see during the Halloween party. It’s a lot more interactive with the guests because there are less people in the park.” Time your trip right, and you can throw down on one of the 28 nights the party’s held before All Hallows' Eve.