The Best Time to Visit All 50 States

Oklahoma

Late September to October

Can't afford to fly to Munich for Oktoberfest this year? That's cool, you've still got Tulsa. Because this smallish city is home to an Oktoberfest party that's often ranked among the best in the WORLD. But beyond dunkels and dirndls, October is also home to the Oklahoma State Fair, an actually pleasant place to walk around when temperatures are in the mid-70s. Combine all that with OU football getting into full swing and Oklahoma is basically the party capital of America through the entire month.



Oregon

June and July

There's a reason Oregonians are content to weather seven or eight months of soggy clothing and post-nasal drip: when summer finally hits the Beaver State, it becomes one of the most lush and vibrant places to visit in the country. Mountains like Hood and Bachelor keep their snowy caps well into the summer, but snowmelt feeds the tremendous waterfalls of the Columbia River Gorge and turns rivers into ideal places to raft and tube. The coast... well, the water's still cold as shit. But you won't care because you're there for seafood fests and wind. Portland comes alive with weekly beer fests, farmers markets, bikes, and outdoor music. Bend and Hood River transition from winter hotspots to essential summer locations. Cabins and yurts become party pads. Basically, the entire state turns into some weird summer camp where everybody is a counselor. The cool one, played by Paul Rudd. But before Paul Rudd was cool, because that's how Oregon rolls. -- Andy Kryza, National Food and Drink editor