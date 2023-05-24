The Power of a Good Third Date

A couple on a date. | Shutterstock A couple on a date. | Shutterstock

First dates are nerve-wracking hurdles (you are sitting across the table from a stranger, after all), but by the time you get to the third date, those nervous jitters have turned to excited butterflies. Still this momentous milestone comes with a new set of expectations. For what feels like centuries, third date lore has instilled fear in single people: Is this the night where everything changes? you’re told to wonder. There’s no hard and fast answer to this question, but it can be a turning point in the relationship — whether or not things get physical. While not every date will be a love match, an online connection can quickly turn into something so much more, even as soon as the third date. And if you’re asking the right questions, a third date can be powerful and pivotal. Ahead, we share some questions you may want to ask and answer before your next third date. Don’t worry if the answers are mostly no — you can always go back to the drawing board and find someone new on Bumble.

Do we have the same relationship goals? While we’re advocates for asking about a potential partner’s relationship goals as early as the first date, that topic can be hard to broach when you’re in the middle of asking someone what they do for a living. By the third date, it’s time to take a deep breath and ask them, “What are you looking for?” or the more famous, “What are we?” Set your boundaries and be clear about your intentions. This isn’t to say that you have to want a long-term relationship with this person by the time you go on a third date, but you should both be honest about what you are looking for right now and whether or not there’s the possibility for it to evolve into more. Do I want them around for the big things? Celebrating your birthday is usually an event reserved for long-term relationships, friends, and family. Your third date? Not so much. But maybe there is a way to do it right. Forget the bottomless brunch or family-style dinner with 30 of your closest friends. If you tell your Bumble match that it’s your birthday and they’re excited to take you out to celebrate, say yes. The older we get, the less thrilling our birthdays become — we just can’t hang that way anymore — but when a date wants to take you out, it’s a green flag. Do our lifestyles make sense? What is their work schedule like? Do they live in the same state as you? (Bumble Travel Mode will have you falling in love with a Scot who’s just in town for a job interview.) Are you sober — are they sober? And don’t forget your jobs. If you’re dating a lawyer, ask them just how late they come home every day from work because it’ll probably be long after you’re asleep. Odds are you can already answer all of these questions by your third date, but maybe it’s finally time to seriously consider how much these undeniable truths affect the longevity of the relationship.

Do our definitions of “fun” align? We may like to believe that if someone who likes to stay in a lot can have a long-lasting relationship with someone who is, even at 34, a club rat, the reality is that may be far from the truth. A lot of people say that communication is the foundation to a good relationship, but if you’re looking for something that will go the distance, you need to have fun together. Differing interests can bring you closer together or pull you apart. The exception to this rule is if your date is eager to learn more about your interests. If they like to spend their weekends at the bookstore, but you like to spend yours at a concert, there’s no reason why you can’t experience these things together. Can I be honest about my feelings? People like to put a timeline on love, but every romantic comedy (and reality dating show) has taught us that you can fall in love with someone within a matter of days. So maybe you and your therapist are still trying to figure out what love is to you, but as a rule of thumb, remember this: If you’re not feeling chemistry with this person by the third date, you probably won’t on the fourth or fifth date. But if the sparks are flying and you’re able to be honest about that, we say, go forth. We’d rather be dumped by someone who rejected us for maturely expressing our emotions than staying with someone who is more comfortable in a will-they-won’t-they situationship. Do they ask any questions about me? Leaving a date and realizing they didn’t ask you more than one question is a surefire sign that this one won’t last. No one wants to play talk show host when getting to know someone new, so if your date can’t even feign interest in who you are, it’s not worth your time. Conversation should be volleyed. We’ve been shown time and time again that closeness is born out of inquiry; it’s how we create intimacy. And these questions should get progressively deeper. By the third date, they should know enough about you that they could come in second or third place in a trivia game about your life.