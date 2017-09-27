The Great Travel Bucket List: 50 Things to Do Abroad Before You Die

Lists get a bad wrap, especially in the realm of travel, where ditching set plans and itineraries can lead to the greatest adventures. But with a world this big and a life so short, you might want to set a few specific goals for yourself to chase. We cornered the 50 must-dos of America. Now it's time to go global.
Yours are going to differ from the dozens of travelers we polled for this list. Would you rather free-dive a Caribbean shipwreck, or ride a mountain bike down Bolivia's no-rails Road of Death? Which are you keener to drink at the source: Belgian Trappist ales, or peaty Scotches in the Scottish Highlands? Do you feel your soul stir when the beat drops amid laser-strewn fog at an Ibiza beach party, or after hiking, lungs burning, to a remote Bhutanese monastery?
Your answers are your answers, for sure. Just be sure to ask the questions, lest you let this whole life of yours flicker past without seeing some part of the world that truly moves you. You only have to go once, after all, to always have Paris -- and the same goes for the 49 other life-affirming moments and places around the world we've collected here.
Take your time in Italy
Breathe in the smelly canals of Venice and linger after-hours in Piazza San Marco once the crowds have thinned. See the Pantheon in Rome and wish on a coin at the Trevi Fountain. Hit the museums in Florence and eat Parma ham in Parma. Marvel at the incomprehensible beauty of the Amalfi Coast and the Italian Alps and wander into tiny villages less-visited. You’re in one of the most delightful culinary and cultural centers of the world, so savor that sticky sweet limoncello to the end. -- Keller Powell
Island-hop the Caribbean
Few places on Earth are true paradises. The Caribbean -- cerulean waters eternally warm and fecund, glistening shores, and effervescing people -- makes the cut. It’s a universe unto itself, with but one true way to drink it all in: Channel your inner Jacques Cousteau, rent a sailboat, and sail your way around the tropical Elysium of islands. Start with the big three. The British Virgin Islands are sailing capitals of the world, packed with dive sites and idiosyncratic allures. Cuba, the land that only time forgot, remains charmingly antiquated. St. Vincent and the Grenadines has the best snorkeling sites hugging the shores. And after that? The voyage is yours alone. -- Michelle Ray Uy
Eat a life-changing meal from a street cart
There is no better way to know a country’s cuisine than digging into a gloriously cheap, home-style meal served from a street cart or food stall. A handful of cities world-famous for their street food will easily hand you one of the most memorable meals of your entire life. Seek fresh shrimp cocktails in Cartagena, doner kebabs in Istanbul, jerk chicken in Kingston, soup dumplings in Shanghai, sugary churros in Mexico City, and deep-fried pork belly in Bangkok. -- Keller Powell
Discover the country where your family comes from
The American melting pot is all about cultural assimilation, but everyone traces back to somewhere -- and that search for heritage can be powerful stuff. Prepare for overwhelming visceral pangs, whether you’re wandering the village your family was named after or savoring a dish your grandma used to rave about. Second-generation citizens, you’ll see your immigrant parents anew once you understand where they (and all their annoying/endearing quirks) come from. Even if you have to go back much further, steel yourself for echoes you didn’t even know were there to hear. -- Barbara Woolsey
Sail New Zealand’s spectacular islands
Underrated among New Zealand’s abundance of rad nature is the magnificent Bay of Islands, in the North Island of New Zealand. The Western world met them in 1769 via British explorer Captain James Cook; they’ve been a sailor’s paradise ever since. The area proven to have one of the world’s bluest skies consists of 144 subtropical islands and miles and miles of undeveloped coastal beaches. Start in Paihia and charter a boat for some inter-island, dolphin searching or take a sail around the islands in a historic Tall Ship. Once you find a private cove, drop anchor for some afternoon snorkeling and a BBQ lunch on deck. -- Julie McNamara
Get elevated at an Amsterdam coffee shop
Yes, some states now allow weed sales, and other countries are jumping on the legalization train (hello Uruguay!), but Amsterdam will always hold a place for all psychotropically inclined travelers. Pot novices can rely on shops’ weed experts, and the setting makes for great people-watching. Bonus points if you sneak your dank stash onto the train to Utrecht illegally (tourists can legally buy and possess marijuana in Amsterdam, but not elsewhere in the Netherlands). Bonus-bonus points if you smoke it while you watch Cloverfield in your remote Airbnb in the middle of the night. -- Kylie Maxcy
Pull an all-nighter in one of the great party cities of the world
Move your soul in Seoul. Blow out Beirut. Rock out in Rio -- double points if it’s during Carnival. The party’s what you make it wherever you go, but in the towns around the world where the beat never stops, legends are made nightly. You may create one, or become one. -- Sam Eifling
Ask someone out in a language you don’t speak
Sei un raggio di sole. Me fascinas: ¿Quieres salir conmigo? Falando sério, eu estou apaixonado por você -- tens um namorado? Voulez vous coucher avec moi? -- Various
Drink beers the size of your head in Munich
Extra points if you pull this feat during Oktoberfest. The Germans’ long history of making beer that adheres to strict, hundreds-of-years-old purity laws makes it sacred turf for lovers of ales and lagers. In Munich for 16 days a year, said beer is worshipped in giant, church-like tents, where the congregation -- dressed in dirndls and lederhosen -- celebrates this magnificent beverage by tossing back liters as if they were drams. It is a once-in-a-life-time experience, paying homage to the beer gods, belting out age-old brewing hymns by ear, and dancing with thousands of crocked-out krauts. -- Dan Cole
Complete the 1,000-mile road trip along Iceland’s Ring Road
The only inhabitable section of Iceland is its edge -- pretty much everything else is either a volcano, a glacier, or an active Game of Thrones set -- and the road that encircles it is quintessentially a trip you can take only one place on the planet. That ring road trip is a big reason why American tourists to Iceland annually outnumber the number of living Icelanders. Give yourself a week to make the full trip and to get acquainted with the bizarro nature and the friendly small-townsfolk of the world’s very edge. -- Sam Eifling
See the Northern Lights
The physical principles are similar to neon lights -- but it’s the frickin’ sun pelting the earth’s magnetic field. People who live in far northern climes never, ever get sick of them. Mad bonus points if you can also see the harder-to-reach Southern Lights. -- Sam Eifling
Drink Scotch in the Scottish Highlands
You can drink Scotch anywhere, but only in Scotland can you sip it straight from the barrel (they just call it “whisky,” by the way). You’ll get the most bang for your buck by sticking to the Highlands and Speyside, where most of the magic happens. The must-see distilleries: Oban (spicy), The Balvenie (smooth), Glenmorangie (sweet), Edradour (fruity), and The Macallan (pure class). Check out a castle, try on a kilt, hit up a pub for some haggis and a dram -- even the diviest have insane whisky menus -- and cruise the Loch in search of Nessie. Even she, one imagines, stays thirsty. -- Meredith Heil
Hit at least three countries on the same trip
We all know that Susan Sontag quote, “I haven’t been everywhere, but it’s on my list.” Well, if it’s really on your list, it’s time to start checking off countries and feeling that heady rush of treating whole nations like New England states. Hitting up multiple countries is easy when you get creative with your modes of transportation: grab a crazy-cheap flight across the Atlantic, crisscross Europe on some drop-dead gorgeous train routes, then board a cruise and sail around the most stunning Greek Isles. -- Tanner Saunders
Go on a pintxos bar crawl in Spain’s beautiful Basque Country
Whether you’re dining at a Michelin Star-sodden restaurant in San Sebastian, or grabbing a quick late-night glass of Txakoli and a cheap round of pintxos at a dimly lit bar, this region straddling the coastal border of Spain and France has something for everyone to nibble on. As you wind your way through the gorgeous mountains, stop at just about any village where you’ll likely be met with a delicious five-course meal and a wait staff eager to talk your ear off about local legends. -- Kylie Maxcy
Visit your favorite dead person
Welp, they’re not coming to you, that’s for sure. The beautiful Père Lachaise Cemetery in Paris is (the final) home to Oscar Wilde and Jim Morrison. The quiet, forest-like Highgate Cemetery in London feels far from the city center in the best way, and is well-stocked with recognizable residents: Karl Marx and Douglas Adams, to start with. Leave a pen at Adams' grave for luck. Realize you left your only f*^&*%$ pen at a GD gravestone when you ACTUALLY run into a currently living celebrity later and want an autograph. These are the risks of conversing with the departed, but assuredly, you always leave feeling more alive. -- Kylie Maxcy
Pay homage to the Ganges in India
Worshipped by Hindus, the mother Ganges has a powerful and spiritual aura that connects its turquoise glow to the lush valleys it waters across 1,500 miles. Once it passes New Delhi, alas, the pollution overwhelms it, so start well upstream. Swim in its glacier-cold headwaters as it first trickles out of the Himalayan snowmelt, or light a prayer candle to send downstream. Practice yoga on the river’s beaches at Rishikesh, or hike to the source at Gangotri, to fully immerse yourself in the world’s most sacred of waterways. -- Dan Cole
Blow someone’s mind by leaving them your leftover currency
Think about the last time you returned home with foreign currency -- heck, you’ve probably still got Thai baht or one-cent euros jingling around the bottom of your purse, creating struggles at the checkout counter every time. Don’t toss those coins and notes in a drawer when, instead, you can make the week of a busker, a panhandler, an airport bathroom attendant, or some other unassuming soul. In India, that last 100 rupee note may be worth a meager $1.50, but it’s a handsome tip in a country where the average hourly wage is a quarter of that. The gratitude shown in return becomes an epic final travel memory. -- Barbara Woolsey
Walk the Great Wall of China
If you had to choose just one activity to do in China, walk the Great Wall of China. Not only are the views so beautiful you might faint (no, it’s not the vertigo), but it’s also a remarkable physical feat. Measuring just over 13,000 miles, your walk down even a tiny fraction of it will make you feel as if you’ve accomplished something superhuman. The fact that it’s one of the seven wonders of the modern world -- aka bona-fide bucket-list material -- is just a bonus. -- Alicia Lu
Walk the Charles Bridge at dawn
Pass the night in one of Prague’s many dance clubs or cavernous underground bars, or watch the city glisten from above on Petrin Hill. Head to the river as the sky lightens, the still-glowing spires of Prague Castle in the distance, and take your turn across the centuries-old Charles Bridge. The tourists and vendors and caricaturists won’t be out yet; it’s just you under the stony gaze of 30-some-odd saints. They’ve stood there quite a while. Part of Prague’s spell is how it imbues you with a sense of your own impermanence as you briefly touch down in its staggering history, a feeling made all the more poignant and freeing as the sun comes up. -- Keller Powell
Summit the world’s tallest building: the Burj Khalifa
At 2,722 feet high, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa is the world’s tallest building (for now, at least). It towers over the sprawling Middle Eastern metropolis, with 360-degree views that include the Dubai Mall, the world’s largest shopping center, and the Persian Gulf. Ascend to one of the observation decks, located on floors 124, 125, and 148 -- at 555 meters, it’s almost as high as the tip of the Freedom Tower’s spire -- or book a table at Atmosphere on floor 122. There your cocktail will seemingly have a more potent effect thanks to the increased elevation. The height is dizzying and otherworldly, especially when you remember that Tom Cruise has once dangled off the sheer glass walls. -- Emily Zemler
Drive on the other side of the road
Navigating the vehicular language barrier found in most of the former British Empire (and Japan) can be terrifying, but curiously rewarding once you get a grip on it. Renting a car is a snap (just make sure you buy their insurance, roughly a few dollars per day and well worth it, especially with the brain-flipping learning curve). This is why you travel, after all: To spin your brain around on its axis. Rise to the challenge, literally expand your mind, you’ll feel like a badass once you master it. -- Kylie Maxcy
See a lost ancient city
You know the names: Machu Picchu, Pompei, Angkor Wat, Easter Island, Perta. To travel to these sites is to visit not only a far away place, but a distant time and civilization as well. Let the history of Earth’s greatest cultures sink into your bones. Learn everything you possibly can. Get a local tour guide. Ask questions. Use your imagination. There’s no better way to feel both humbled and exhilarated by the yawning expanse of human history. -- Bison Messink
Make five new friends in an Irish pub
It doesn’t matter if you consider yourself socially awkward: You'd have to be in a literal coma to spend an hour in an Irish pub without making a half-dozen new pals, two of whom are probably destined to appear in your wedding. Knock back a few pints, and you'll get swept up in the genuine camaraderie and playful fun that emanates from Ireland's local pubs, the de-facto down-the-block living room for everyone in town. Once you're in the swing of things and singing songs with the locals, tell your new drinking buddies that "the craic is 90,” then ask them what it means. -- Jess Novak
Bask in the sun on a Mediterranean Island
You know why Europeans have a reputation as being less modest at the beach? Tiny bathing suits, lounging topless, getting basketball-colored tans over months, giving precisely zero damns about what you think? It’s because so many of them grew up idolizing the zillions of shaggy-cliffed, sugar-sanded beaches that ring the islands and southern edge of their continent. Pull up on one of these warm paradises and wonder why you should ever touch a pair of pants again. -- Sam Eifling
Throw down with Canadians
Don’t think of Canada as empty and cold. That’s wintertime stuff, and you’re better off starting with summer festivals. The winters lead to intense, joyous, skin-baring, long-lighted summers. Big, urbane Toronto celebrates one of the world’s largest Caribbean festivals. Far to the north, Edmonton rocks one of the great fringe festivals anywhere. And Quebec City throws the continent’s most raucous urban music festival each summer with its Festival d'été de Québec, sort of a Lollapalooza that takes over a Downtown built amid old battlefields and fortress walls. Don’t miss the cannon-lined Napoleon-era citadel (still in use!) that the French built to repel invaders from a then-young country just to the south. -- Sam Eifling
Go off the grid to explore one of the wildest regions of the world
See planet earth, Planet Earth-style. Bike through Patagonia. Cruise the Amazon River. See giant-ass iguanas in the Galápagos, hug a baby sloth in Costa Rica, look for antelope on the Serengeti. Whatever is the wilderness that tugs at your imagination, make a point to go, because it surely ain’t coming to you except on BBC America. -- Sam Eifling
Visit the Old Silk Road
A crossroad between East and West, ancient and modern, very old and very new, the Silk Road is as steeped in history as it is in culture. Once the overland routes connecting trade in central China with India, the Middle East, and Europe, today it’s the gateway to the deep-cut destinations of Central Asia: Mongolia, Azerbaijan, even Afghanistan. Ancient fortunes and long traditions of hospitality built a foundation for modern civilization that endures today. One incredible starting point, Kazakhstan, which is hosting the 2017 World’s Fair. -- Tanner Saunders
Have the locals teach you their toast
You may not speak Japanese or Gaelic, but alcohol is a universal language. Walk to a bar, order a drink, walk up to the friendliest looking group in the bar, hold up your drink, your chin, and smile... they’ll know what to do next. Skål! Salud! Na zdraví! Zdrowia! Proost! -- Tanner Saunders
See the Great Pyramids of Egypt
Enshrined in history and popular culture (never forget the opening scene of Despicable Me), the Egyptian Pyramids have been standing resolutely for thousands of years. And while there are always questions of security, a trip to Egypt is the only way to see the last surviving member of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World. The stark contrast of the Pyramids looming over the bustling megalopolis of Cairo is a sight in and of itself, but pales in comparison to standing up close and personal to one of the world’s most famous and mysterious landmarks. -- Tanner Saunders
Take a dip in bioluminescent waters
The phrase “you have to see it to believe it” might very well have originated from someone swimming amid bioluminescent critters. Imagine floating in a pitch-black bay where your every movement triggers little shimmers in the water around you. This glow is caused by dinoflagellates, a plankton that lights up when agitated. It sounds like traumatizing sci-fi until you experience these miniature lightning bugs of the sea. You can catch this quiet thrill in the likes of Mosquito Bay in Puerto Rico, Toyama Bay in Japan, the Blue Grotto in Malta, and the Maldives. -- Alicia Lu
Slurp -- reeeeeally slurrrrrrp -- ramen in Japan
The Japanese know the secret to enjoying good ramen is eating loudly, proudly. They encourage you to slurp those noodles and that savory broth as audibly as your umami-filled heart desires. Ravish that bowl. Inhale it. The chef wants to hear you over the din of the kitchen. And strangely, it tastes better. So slurp your ramen as if the noodles themselves were trying to escape your maw. Defy anyone who’ve ever told you can’t: You “can’t” slurp your soup or you “can’t” chew loudly. No, you rebel, you’re in Japan, and they love you as you are. -- Stephanie Lee
Visit the Himalayas
The planet’s penthouse, resplendent with jaw-dropping views, instantly becomes a backdrop to any metaphysical, self-seeking exploration you wish to take. Pilgrims come from the world over to tackle Everest Base Camp in Nepal, to bow at Bhutan monasteries, and to trek the Indian foothills where the Dalai Lama is currently holed up. Exercise your chakra, immerse yourself in ancient meditative practices, and explore the inner workings of your soul. Hike through these spiritual highlands, and you will get elevated. -- Dan Cole
Cross the equator on a ship
A sailor making his first trip across the equator transforms from a “pollywog” to a “shellback.” An accompanying day-long ceremony -- titled the “Order of Neptune” -- demands the uninitiated prove their worthiness to the sea god via, variously, spicy foods, cross-dressing pageants, head-shaving, or being pelted with raw eggs. Cruises and other leisure-oriented ships often adapt this Navy tradition into something tamer, yet memorable. Look for embarrassing Neptune-centric skits from your crew and perhaps a dead fish to kiss. The equator might be an invisible line, but Neptune sees you there, sailor. -- Vivian Kane
Speed down the German Autobahn
The German answer to our Interstate system features 12,000 miles of federally controlled highway, two-thirds of which has no speed limit. Ease your rented Porsche (or BMW or Mercedes) into fifth gear and rocket past some of Germany’s most scenic stretches -- allegedly, anyway, ‘cause how would you know? You’re going 130mph! -- with the air spooling your hair into a cyclone, the countryside a blur, your heart a jackhammer, your palms gushing sweat, your bowels a knot... and notice a townie grandma late for church calmly passing you in the left lane. -- Julie McNamara
See sacred religious ruins
You can do Angkor or the Parthenon or any number of cities long deceased. The nearest at hand for you are likely Mexico’s southern jungles, renowned for their pockets of sprawling, ancient civilizations. Or go even more mystical into ancient Mexico with a visit to Calakmul. In the state of Campeche, on the border of Quintana Roo, is a 1.8-million-acre jungle reserve stocked with some of the most beautiful Mayan archaeological sites, Calakmul among them. Re-discovered in the deep jungle in 1931, it’s 6,000 structures strong. It was occupied for 1,400 years and peaked just before the year 700. -- Meagan Drillinger
Road trip the Australian coast from Sydney to Melbourne
The scenic route between Australia’s two biggest cities whisks you through 900 miles of astonishing natural beauty via Grand Pacific Drive, hugging the southeast corner of the continent. Do it in two days or 20, but start with a hike through Royal National Park. Glimpse at the improbable sandstone beach cliff Wedding Cake Rock. Then drive -- better yet, walk -- across the Sea Cliff Bridge that swoops out over the ocean, clinging to the coastal landscape for support. Conk out in your campervan and shower in a public saltwater rock pools, as you hit laid-back beach towns where unusually friendly locals invite you to stay in their backyard yurts. (Say yes!) Out in the bush, you’ll encounter kangaroos (or are they wallabies?) and cockatoos loud enough to wake you before sunrise. -- Ryan MacDonald
Spend enough time in a beach paradise that you forget everything else
The ideal location for this is Oceania, hammocked under a swaying palm on the island of Yap. Or maybe unplugged and WiFi-less in a butlered hut in Jamaica. You might be rolling like Facebook just acquired your startup, hot-tubbing in your own private overwater bungalow in Bora Bora, or going on $5 a day in humble digs in Phuket or Nicaragua. However you’re doing it, do it for long enough that you lose track of the days of the week, then couldn’t begin to guess what your work email password ever was, and eventually forget your return flight altogether. -- Sam Eifling
Eat your way through China
China -- huge, diverse, ancient -- is a gastronome’s dream. You could explore the country border to border and barely scratch its food offerings. Start in the Xinjiang (Uyghur) region in the northwest for hand-pulled noodles with lamb swimming in chili- and cumin-laced broth, a bowl so good you might never eat lo mein again. Head southeast to the Sichuan province, where you can basically frolic in dan dan noodles, bathe in ma-po tofu, and take your tastebuds dancing with the region’s signature mala spice. Then, to ensure you die happy one day, Pac-Man through Shanghai’s soup dumplings until you’re an expert in dough thickness, meat density, and soup volume. Finish on a sumptuous Peking Duck in -- where else? -- its hometown, Beijing. -- Alicia Lu
Tip 1,000% percent on a restaurant bill
Most places you go in the world, people simply don’t tip. You as a traveling American will find the habit hard to shake, the locals’ indignance or confusion be damned. So if you’re going to tip, why not tip big? This is your moment to be that celebrity who leaves a 1,000% tip on a bill and making the server’s entire year. Most of us will never have the bankroll to pull that stunt -- for a $30 meal, the tip would come to $300 -- unless, maybe you’re traveling someplace where you can get a full, delicious meal for less than a side of fries. The next time you’re in, say, Myanmar, throw down a $20 bill for that $2 bowl of life-changing soup. When else will you get to play that kind of (relatively) big spender? -- Vivian Kane
Haggle your ass off
We Westerners are soft. Soft because we’ve been led to believe that prices for goods and services are nearly all static, locked into whatever the sticker says. Elsewhere, you learn to negotiate, dammit. Unspoken in most street markets is that nearly everything is subject to a good dicker. Never pay full price -- the 5 bucks you save pales beside the gratification of talking the numbers down. Chances are, though, that innocent-looking grandma who sold you a dress or a rug or a tea set has about 30 years of experience on you. Letting you win is part of her game, same as yours, so get in there and scrap to learn from the best. -- Stephanie Lee
Get above the Arctic Circle
Above this line, there will be at least one day of 24-hour sunlight -- and one of 24-hour darkness -- each year. So bonus points if you see the midnight sun, but it’s a hardcore environment whenever you go, whether that’s Nunavut or Lapland or Siberia. You can’t so much as fly over the glaciers of Greenland without internalizing the vastness of the frozen crags. To imagine the alien ice fields melting makes climate change seem less like a future abstraction and more of a horror film we’re living in slow motion. That chill you feel may just save us yet. -- Sam Eifling
Experience a traditional spa culture
There are of course the obvious benefits of relaxation and beautification -- trust us, you’ve never felt clean until you’ve been sudsed and scrubbed by an attendant at a Turkish hammam bathhouse. You might walk away with a photo of yourself bobbing like a cork in a Colombian mud volcano, or the memory of every invisible scratch on your body burning with the fire of a thousand suns as you hop into the Dead Sea in Israel or Jordan. Ideally you’ll gain some insight into your host culture. If you’ve ever wondered what Icelanders do for fun, shower up and join the nearly nude locals discussing politics and turning pruney in the geothermal hot tubs. -- Sarah Theeboom
See your favorite animal in the wild
Revel in the majesty of a wild grizzly, lion, elephant, giraffe, orca, great white shark, moose, ibex, or cassowary. Just don’t get too close, unless your favorite animal happens to be a clownfish. -- Bison Messink
Eat a home-cooked meal in someone's home
The most memorable meal of my life was cooked by a 5-foot Russian woman in Tyumen, the capital city of Siberia. After spending three weeks subsisting on gruel-like camp food deep in the Siberian forests, I sat at this woman’s table -- the mother of a Russian friend I’d made -- and happily obliged her insistence that I eat homemade dumplings enough for five men, and a bowl of fresh blackberries that was twice the size of my head. There’s no better window into the real lives of real people abroad than entering their kitchens, and nothing more humbling than to experience that kind of generous hospitality. A good thing to keep in mind while welcoming strangers in your land. -- Bison Messink
Traverse the Old City of Jerusalem
In the center of Jerusalem, three major world religions converge in the Old City. The area, with its winding passageways and narrow alleys, is divided into four quarters and home to site of deep importance to Jews, Muslims, and Christians, including the Western Wall and the Dome of the Rock. The history inside the Old City’s gates is vast, as are its cultural experiences. Taste local spices or indulge in a bowl of hand-crushed hummus before climbing to the edges of the fortified stone walls. There you’ll see how 3.7 billion people have come to claim Israel as their spiritual home. -- Emily Zemler
Fall in love with -- and in -- Paris
“We’ll always have Paris,” you joke with your partner, even before you’ve been. So go, already. The city is an epic poem of sweeping boulevards, romantic gardens, and beautiful women drinking midday Aperol spritzes at outdoor cafes. The bookstores, the outdoor markets, the fromageries, the jazz spilling out of the bars -- they’re all as vibrant as you’ve imagined. By mid-afternoon, dapper Parisians have crowded the banks of the Seine to split 5-euro bottles of wine. You’ll always have Paris because Casablanca made lore of a cliché, but in this case, the cliché endures for good reason. When you’re in Paris, you’re all but guaranteed to fall achingly in love with someone or something. -- Eliza Dumais
Live or study abroad for at least four months
There’s a reason recent college grads won’t stop yakking about when they lived in Barcelona. Among life’s more rewarding adventures is unpacking your suitcase in a foreign country, taking a good long look around, and really going for it. The mundane turns invigorating -- grocery shopping, doing your laundry, going to the doctor become adventure tales unto themselves. Bonus points if you learn the language. Double bonus if you work a job. With so many hyper-affordable cities out there -- even a coastal paradise or two -- who’s to say your extended vacation won’t become a permanent one? -- Keller Powell
Laugh in death's stupid face
It’s not that we’re advocating putting yourself in danger, exactly. It’s just that travel can bring out a latent desire to push your boundaries. You know, the kind of thing that makes your future self shake its head at your erstwhile idiocy and unadulterated chutzpah. And who are we to advise you against such YOLO-encapsulating activities as cage diving with Great White sharks in Cape Town or mountain biking down Bolivia’s infamous Road of Death? We’re not your mom. But for her sake, you may want to wait until after you’ve survived New Zealand’s Nevis bungee jump to tell her about it. -- Sarah Theeboom
Build a trip around a food you really love
You have a favorite cheese or meat or dumpling or liquor or pasta -- so go visit its maker, and it will be like finding your own. Read up on its past, its trends, its dominant personalities. Tour the sources of its ingredients. Bask at a Trappist brewery in Belgium, traipse through Vietnam’s kaleidoscopic cosmos of street food, or savor the paella in Valencia -- so long as you’re exploring the flavors that capture your heart along with your tongue, your vacation will be a success. Food braids history with chemistry, economics with ecology, in a way that turns trips into journeys. If we are what we eat, what better way to explore than with our mouths as open as our minds? -- Lewis Kelly
Hit all seven continents
It sounds like a feat, but think of it this way. Unless you’re reading this in the distant future on the Mars colony where you’ve lived since birth, you’re at least one-seventh of the way there already. -- Sam Eifling
