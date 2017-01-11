The Best Travel Shows and Documentaries on Netflix Right Now

They Call It Myanmar: Lifting the Curtain

Documentary (84 min)

North Korea’s exploits are well known (see The Interview, Dennis Rodman, et al.), but one of the world’s other super-secretive regimes in Myanmar (otherwise known as Burma) gets far less attention. And that’s the way the country’s ruling military junta likes it. This film explores how, unlike in North Korea, there is no cult of personality in Burma -- which allows the faceless regime to maintain its grip on power in a more systematic and endemic fashion. (In its defense, the film posits there is no real way for people to make money in the poor country other than joining the military, who feel they are protecting their citizens from outsiders.) But what really makes this film stand out is how it spends the majority of its time interacting with the lovable local people -- taking Buddhist pilgrimages with them, learning about the clay they put on their faces to keep cool, and filming them smiling in pretty much every scene despite lacking basic possessions and basic rights like free expression. The people of Burma are the true stars of this doc.