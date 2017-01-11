Essential Travel Instagram Accounts You Need to Follow in 2016

There was a time when showing people your vacation pictures meant inviting everyone over under the guise of some sort of “dinner party,” subtly pulling out a slide projector after dessert, and watching everyone feign interest in your adorable couple's pics in front of the Golden Gate Bridge.

So thank you, Instagram, for saving us all from any more of that nonsense.

Now, you can post pictures of your entire vacation -- complete with nifty filtered effects -- and let your 572 followers decide whether or not they want to look. But not all travel Instagrams are just people’s clichéd vacay shots; some are educational, artistic, and occasionally inspiring. Here are 20 of the best travel accounts, organized by category.

