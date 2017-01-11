The Credit and Debit Cards That Will Save You Money When Traveling

Here’s a good way to burn money when you travel abroad: use just a regular ol’ debit or credit card that charges you foreign transaction and ATM fees.

Most of us (guilty, in my foolish past!) have done this out of sheer laziness. When you’re planning a vacation, daydreaming about plush hotels and tantalizing restaurants and sun-soaked beaches where you’ll dig your toes in the sand, the debit card you’re going to use at some foreign airport ATM is decidedly an unsexy topic of fantasy.

But if you love to travel (and hey, you wouldn’t be reading this article if you didn’t), it seriously pays to choose your plastic wisely. Let’s start with debit cards.