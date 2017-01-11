4 Ways to Make Your Travels More Exciting, Guaranteed

Even more blissful, though, might be a phenomenon researchers call the "misattribution of arousal." Here's how it works. Say you're a dude standing on one side of a canyon, looking at a woman on the other side, and you can chose which of two bridges you want to cross: one a super-sturdy two-lane paved highway, and the other, a patchwork of frayed vines swaying 1,000ft above a raging river.

Which bridge should you use if you want to forge a romance on the other side? Science says take the near-death bridge, and you'll arrive mistaking mortal fear for true lurv.

"People confuse elevated heart rate and the adrenaline and the testosterone for attraction," Levy says. “I think that when we travel, there's a similar tendency for us to confuse the experience of being in a new environment with how happy we really are. You get a temporary boost, but it's not necessarily something that will last."