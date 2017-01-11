US Cities You Didn't Realize Had Incredible Zoos

Zoos used to be kind of depressing places: animals that once roamed free were trapped in small metal cages, causing some of the more sympathetic/daring/insane among us to try to break them out. But that's not really the case anymore. In a lot of zoos, cages have been replaced by natural habitats and sprawling eco-parks, and now catching a glimpse of an animal at the zoo often requires patience and a very keen eye (I think it moved behind that rock way over there. Maybe? Nope, nope, that's just a tree stump.)



We all know about the great zoos in San Diego and New York, Seattle and St. Louis. And many other large cities like Indianapolis, Pittsburgh, and Washington DC boast impressive parks well worth a visit if you're there for the weekend. But across the country, some unexpected cities have zoos that are equally as interactive and intriguing, if not more so; most of us just don't know about them. Here are eight that stand out.