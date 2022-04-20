These Eco-Tours Let You Save Baby Sea Turtles, Restore Coral Reefs, and Eat Invasive Species

I’ve visited the Florida Keys many times over the years, road tripping through the interconnected islands that have welcomed all sorts of characters from Ernest Hemingway to Jimmy Buffett. I’ve gone scuba diving, explored reefs off the coast, and gotten up close and personal with fish, all in between slices of Key Lime Pie. But I’d never considered just how precious the ecosystem is until I volunteered with Key Largo’s Coral Restoration Foundation.

The Florida Keys boasts the third largest barrier reef in the world, stretching 360 miles long and supporting thousands of marine animals—a delicate ecosystem that’s been negatively impacted by environmental changes that cause coral to die off.

It’s those issues that lead to the creation of the Coral Restoration Foundation (CRF). Launched in 2007, they now operate the largest ocean coral nursery in the world. “We developed something called the coral tree… [it’s] a very cheap, cost-effective technology that enables you to grow coral,” says Alice Grainger, Communications Director of CRF. “It's an in situ nursery, so it's ocean-based.”

The CRF’s 500 coral trees—internationally-used, publicly available pieces of tech that resemble Christmas tree frames—help produce thousands of coral pieces to be transplanted into the reef every year.