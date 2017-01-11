The 25 Best US Cities to Spend a Weekend

25. Sioux Falls, SD

Must-eat/drink: Smoked pheasant, or some other wild game cooked only as South Dakotans can do it, at Parker’s Bistro

Don't leave without: Walking around the entire city. The great thing about Sioux Falls is that you can literally walk through Downtown (and the sculpture walk) to the serene Falls Park, and then back through East Bank, in an afternoon. The city is impeccably clean and its cutting-edge restaurants (like CH Patisserie, one of the 21 best bakeries in America) and breweries can hold their own against any from a city 10 times the size. Hit Monks House of Ale Repute on the right weekend, and it'll be sampling beers from all over the Midwest in the courtyard.



Weekend highlights: It’s South Dakota, so maybe going in February isn’t really the move. But in the summer, you can have a great weekend there for a fraction of what you would spend in a larger town, and the walkability, cleanliness, and proximity to wilderness (Palisades State Park is only about 30 minutes away) make it a great city to try for a few days. Plus, the local hockey and basketball teams not only sell out their games, but play in two of the cooler arenas in all of minor-league sports: the Denny Sanford Premier Center and the Sanford Pentagon. -- Matt Meltzer, staff writer