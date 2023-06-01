The Best Music Festivals Happening in the U.S. This Summer

Music festivals and summer have gone hand in hand since the 1960s. The only thing that’s changed in 2023 is that there are more incredible music festivals than ever. These events create the soundtrack to your summer, with the heat, sun, and sounds of some of your favorite artists all coming together to make memories you’ll never forget. The festivals are filled with music, art installations, food experiences, and—in one case—even a mini water park. What more could you ask for?

So grab your crew or your significant other and get ready to join the crowd at some of the best summer music festivals happening in the US this year. Find one close to you, grab your tickets (like now) and get ready to make memories. And don’t forget to stay hydrated through it all.