America's Best Wine Regions to Visit, Ranked by Sommeliers

Drinking wine has skyrocketed in popularity over the last two decades in the US (you can thank the millennials), and what was once thought of as the ooo-la-la Frenchman's beverage of choice is now pretty much as common at parties as domestic beer and flat Diet Coke. Yeah, wine is big. As is, not surprisingly, wine tourism.

And while you may very well be thinking about doing some wine tasting on your next vacation, you might not know where to go to get the most wine for your time. Other than, say, wherever they shot that movie Sideways. So to help you out, we asked a panel of seven esteemed wine experts and sommeliers to give us their picks for the best wine regions in the United States to visit. And then we ranked the top 11 based on the number of times they were nominated/how highly they were touted.