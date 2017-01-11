The Most Relaxing Vacation Spots in the United States

Why it's so great: The Outer Banks are an obvious exhale spot, but Carova, the northernmost outpost, is especially serene, given that it's about as far out on the banks as you can get. There are no hotels or stores, just vacation homes, and you need a 4x4 vehicle just to get there (the "roads" are really just sand). And it's 100% about the beach here: 11 miles of it, fairly quiet even in summer, where you can swim the always-temperate waters, surf, paddleboard, or do a whole lotta nothing.

Must-do: Two words: wild horses. The Carova wild mustangs wander all over the island, so you're likely to spend a fair bit of time assembling the perfect IG collage. Just keep your distance: the horses are feral, so there's no Black Stallion-style bonding going on.