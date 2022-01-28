Behold: The Best Countries to Visit as a Vegan in 2022

A decade ago, traveling as a vegan meant sourcing dinner from the nearest tropical fruit vendor, making rice and beans in a hotel microwave, and missing out on compulsory cultural experiences—street meat, chocolate tasting, wine tours, and all. Cut to 2022 and there are designated vegan restaurants in virtually every country. You can go to Nairobi, Kenya and find vegan mac and cheese (yep, really) or travel to the literal edge of the Arctic Circle and eat falafel. Rice and beans be damned. I went vegan five years ago at a campground in New Zealand. Even then, options were limited to $3 avocados and alt milk at the odd coffeeshop. Now, New Zealand travelers have meatless pies, gelatin-free pick 'n' mix, and more than one brand of soy or nut milk in their arsenals. They might never even have to chop a whole pumpkin and cook it on a camping stove, the lucky bastards. It's true: Despite our penchant for announcing our veganism to the world, being one of those people is no longer fringe or different. But in losing our edge we've gained an infinity of food options in every corner of the world, so, hey, I'll take it. Here are the best countries to feast on vegan food now that living on vegetables is not only acceptable but cool.

The U.K. Never mind the power that clotted cream, Sunday roasts, and shepherd's pie once had over Great Britain's past—this historically meat-loving kingdom has evolved into a vegan mecca. A number of places even make their beloved "fish" and chips with seaweed-wrapped banana blossoms now. London, Glasgow, Edinburgh, and Bristol repeatedly rank as some of the most vegan-forward cities in the world. London held the top spot on HappyCow's 2021 list, not least because it's home to a whopping 125 fully vegan restaurants within a five-mile radius of the city. Another reason to visit? You'll never be far from a McDonald's McPlant burger, a Greggs no-sausage roll, or the famed Burger King Vegan Royale "chicken burger." Road trip junk food, sorted.

Israel Veganism and kosher share some of the same principles, and Israel is home to a predominant Jewish population. That is to say Israelis were eating falafel and hummus long before vegans turned chickpeas into their own food group. Even the Israeli Defense Force accommodates vegan soldiers with plant-based food and leather-free boots. Tel Aviv, home to almost 100 vegan and vegetarian restaurants citywide, is certainly the vegan capital of Israel—but also, according to The Independent, the "vegan capital of the world." Thanks to its Mediterranean climate, colorful foods burst from the ground with little coaxing and fill the vibrant shuks with scenes and smells that spark vegan joy. You'll find no shortage of fresh salads at the many local Middle Eastern eateries, but if you find yourself overcome with a hankering for fake meat, try the New York-style vegan "steak"—or just about anything on the menu, for that matter—at the Western-inspired cocktail bar Four One Six.

Thrillist TV History of

India Another country known for its colorful, spice-filled cuisine and associations with vegetarian-leaning religions is India. A vegan simply can't go hungry in the birthplace of chana masala, aloo gobi, aloo matar, and dal. Just watch out for that sneaky South Asian cooking staple, ghee, and you might even manage the trip without accidental dairy ingestion. India is thought to have the most vegetarians globally, with up to 42% of the population avoiding meat products. There are more than 70 fully vegan restaurants throughout the country, the highest concentration being in Mumbai, Bangalore, and, unsurprisingly, Auroville, a hippy-dippy "utopia" that's been described as a year-round Burning Man festival.

Australia Australia is a strange place for a vegan. It continues to be one of the world's top meat-consuming countries, with savory pies, fish and chips, and "shrimp on the barbie" reigning supreme. But it's also the world's third fastest-growing plant-based market and home to one of the most iconic vegan fast food institutions of all time, Lord of the Fries. (Don't dare underestimate the deliciousness of the meatless Chicago dog, best washed down with a peanut butter shake.) HappyCow listed both Melbourne and Sydney as honorary veg-friendly cities (i.e., not top-10ers but contenders). Besides greasy burger joints, you'll find a slew of whole-foods kitchens, including Melbourne's Vegie Bar and Sydney's Kindness Vegan and Bodhi in the Park.

Thailand Thailand is synonymous with the start and end point of the Banana Pancake Trail, a backpacking route that circumnavigates Southeast Asia by way of Thailand, Laos, Vietnam, and Cambodia. The travel scene here has long been associated with soul-searching, elephant-pant-wearing backpackers. In other words, vegans. It can be difficult to source a meatless meal in some of the more remote regions—I myself spent five weeks in Thailand and couldn't avoid being served eggy fried rice on account of the language barrier—but urban areas have "jays" (Thai for vegan restaurants) galore. Bangkok and the island city of Phuket are exceedingly vegan-friendly, and their northern counterpart Chiang Mai has been called the "vegan capital of Asia." Red and yellow signs reading เจ mark vegan eateries around every corner.

Sri Lanka Whoever said traveling as a vegan is expensive has never been to Sri Lanka. With the exception of seafood, most traditional cuisine here is naturally vegan. Classic dishes include eggplant moju (pickle), jackfruit curry, mallung (salad), dal, and any other combination of rice, vegetables, and native fruits—namely coconut. Whereas vegan food is considered a pricey specialty in Western society, a filling meal in Sri Lanka could cost as little as $2. Vegan food is so ubiquitous in Sri Lanka that plant-based restaurants are often unmarked. The 86 vegan and vegetarian restaurants listed on HappyCow are but a snapshot of the market. That said, the largest selection of vegan food will undoubtedly be found in Tamil restaurants.

Germany Though Germany's traditional fare largely favors pork, today's schnitzel and vast variety of sausages are often made without meat—to the presumed chagrin of the region's food purists. Believe it or not, a number of German staple foods are also naturally vegan. Think sauerkraut, pretzels (with mustard rather than cheese sauce), and, obviously, beer. Speaking of beer: A variety of plant-based treats are available at Oktoberfest, including “cheese” spread, tomato bread, dumplings, patties, soy steak, pea schnitzel, striezel, and meatloaf. In addition to Europe's largest beer-drinking festival, the continent's largest vegan festival, Veganes Sommerfest Berlin, takes place in Germany every year.

Taiwan Taiwan is one of the few places vegan travelers can freely partake in street food traditions rather than gauging the makeup of mishmashed dishes by giving them the sniff test. While stalls in other Asian countries are notoriously meaty, those in Taiwan sling everything from vegan dumplings and sesame noodles to sweet potato balls and veggie soups. Taiwan has strict laws regarding the labeling of vegan and vegetarian food, so even though you may not understand the language, you'll know right away which packaged foods tick all the boxes. The capital, Taipei, has 76 fully vegan restaurants and another 252 vegetarian and veg-option restaurants listed on HappyCow. The highest-rated is Shang Ding HuangJia, a stall across from Taipei Main Station, that sells the only two things you ever need to eat in Taiwan: vegetable dumplings and pan-fried buns.

The U.S. American cuisine—whatever that might be—is hit or miss for vegans. You couldn't walk a block without tripping over a vegan restaurant in the most health-conscious neighborhoods of Los Angeles—but in the rib-eating, butter-worshiping South? Where seafood is served for breakfast? Yeah, not so much. Vegan culture thrives in places like New York City, LA, Seattle, and Portland. There are nearly 50 vegan eateries within a five-mile radius of LA alone, and a staggering 111 in New York City. Vegan travelers in the Big Apple may not be able to indulge in a $2 hot dog from one of the quintessential street carts, but they will be able to try another New York staple: a big-as-your-head "fat slice" of deliciously greasy pizza courtesy of Screamer's in Brooklyn.

Indonesia It's no surprise that Indonesia is a breeding ground for vegan food, with Bali being the wellness capital of the world. Buddha bowls and green juices flow through the veins of yogis and beach bums alike. It doesn't hurt that a lot of traditional Indonesian food—tahu gimbal, peanut tofu, tempeh goreng, kering tempeh, etc.—is vegan by default. Although Bali is certainly one of its most veg-friendly provinces, the island of Java actually has the highest concentration of HappyCow-listed vegan restaurants in the country. Its specialty? Pepes tahu, spiced tofu steamed in banana leaves. Oh, and serabi, coconut pancakes served with palm sugar syrup. Just... yum.

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat.