The Best Ways to Feel Like You're Flying Without Dying

Paragliding

A sort of modern-day hang gliding, paragliding allows you to fly up to 10,000 feet off the ground, using a nimble parachute as a sort of giant pair of wings to swoop and soar like a bird. While thermals can deliver the odd boost upward, you’re essentially floating very slowly to the ground the entire time and a flight can last several hours.

Special skills required: Learning to fly a paraglider is almost as complex as learning to fly a small airplane. But for your first several flights, you’ll be sitting in the lap of an instructor, anyway. Don’t worry, it’s only awkward the entire time.

How not to die: Become an amateur meteorologist -- almost all paragliding fatalities are the result of an unexpected change in winds and weather, which cause the chute to collapse.

Best place to do it: Southern California has one of the highest concentrations of paragliding schools, with un-intimidating flights over the beaches along the Pacific Ocean. Up the intensity in Lake Tahoe, where paragliding flights take you over the second deepest lake in the U.S., and put you eye-level with the summits of the High Sierra.