The Best Destination Wine Regions You've Never Heard Of

For an industry that requires years of agricultural (and plain ol' cultural) investment, wine moves quicker than you'd think. Just a few years ago, American oenophiles weren't hip to places like Portugal, Greece, and Hungary -- and now? Your local wine shop is likely to feature bottles from all those countries. Never have so many good wines poured in from so many places: it can melt your mind, stagger your palate, and scrap your evening plans from the amount of time you spend on Google Maps.

Still, our palates and personalities are never satisfied with the options we have, always wondering: what's next? The following round-up demonstrates the wide breadth of wine production in the world -- almost any place you can think of is giving winemaking a shot, and naturally there are some areas having better luck than others. Here are some destinations that should make a worthwhile trip and which can punch their weight with a pour.