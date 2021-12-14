Dance the Cold Away at These Caribbean Island Holiday Festivities

The Caribbean region snags much attention during winter with its sunny, bone-thawing weather and binge-friendly cocktails. Holiday traditions are particularly explosive around this time of year, with celebrations beyond a swim-trunk-clad Santa or string light palm trees. Visitors can dance to contagious island rhythms, watch donkey races and boat parades, and stuff themselves with local delicacies like roasted suckling pig, curry goat, and rum-filled black cake. From Puerto Rico to Trinidad, here are seven Caribbean holiday festivals to stir up some festive fun.

Las Fiestas de la Calle San Sebastian is Puerto Rico’s biggest holiday culmination event. | Discover Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico: Nochebuena, Three Kings, and Fiestas de la Calle San Sebastian Mid-November through January 16

Famously hosting the longest holiday celebration in the world, Puerto Rico’s 45-day festivities is the granddaddy of all Caribbean holiday traditions. The soundtrack of the season starts with parrandas, roaming groups singing Christmas folk songs called aguinaldos, and playing folk instruments like cuatros, maracas, and guiros for zippy percussion. The singing doesn’t kick off until 10 pm (the better to surprise households), and with refreshments and onlookers joining in, the party can go until sunrise. The celebrations continue with Nochebuena, a Christmas eve extravaganza with lechon (roast suckling pig), rice and peas, and endless shot glasses of coquito. January 6 brings Three Kings Day when kids stuff shoeboxes with grass or hay to feed the camels of the three wise men in exchange for presents. Octavitas represents the eight days after Three Kings Day when the parties and parrandas keep going until Las Fiestas de la Calle San Sebastian marks the end of the season with a massive street fair featuring parades, music, dance, food, and art.

Moko jumbie stilt walkers will elevate your holiday in St. Croix. | United States Virgin Islands

St. Croix: Crucian Christmas Festival December 4–January 8

Bring your dancing shoes for the holidays on St. Croix, because shaking your hips is a required element of the celebrations. The month-long events open with the Christmas Jump Up, a high-energy street party in Christiansted with live music, dancing, food, shopping, and the iconic moko jumbie stilt walkers who represent the African tradition of spiritual protection. The St. Croix Christmas Boat Parade floats through Christiansted Harbor with boats decked out in lights and inflatable palm trees or animals. A dynamic fireworks show closes the evening parade. Holiday Fest in Frederiksted celebrates with steel pan orchestras, artisan crafts, and quadrille dancers, who dress in colorful madras clothes and dance to quelbe folk music, which evolved from enslaved Africans’ interpretations of European music and dance. The Crucian Christmas Carnival kicks off in Frederiksted and features parades with feathered costumes, elaborate floats, fire dancers, moko jumbies, donkey races, and non-stop dancing revelers.

I dare you to count the feathers and sequins. | Trae Rollins/Shutterstock

Bahamas: Junkanoo December 26–27 and January 1–2

Nassau in the Bahamas hosts the explosive Junkanoo dance and music celebration, which dates back several centuries. Rainbow-hued, beaded, glittering costumes showcase the rhythmic, coordinated dance moves of paraders, but the music itself is also an exciting highlight. Junkanoo incorporates cowbells, whistles, horns, goombay (a pounding percussion played on goatskin drums), and rake n’ scrape, which uses a hand saw. Bahamian folk music will have you dancing off all the sky juice and Bahama Mamas you sipped. St. Lucia: Festival of Lights and Renewal with bamboo bursting December 12–13

Named for the patron saint of light, St. Lucia commemorates the triumph of light over darkness with a gorgeous parade of lanterns through the streets of Castries. A competition starts the first weekend of December when kids and adults create lanterns using natural and recycled materials. The Festival of Light lantern parade commences with a Christmas show, food, fireworks, and the illumination of the lights in Derek Walcott Square. For extra littyness, locals stuff bamboo stalks with kerosene-soaked rags and light them, causing the bamboo to burst and sending loud booms all over the island from December to January.

St. Kitts: National Carnival (Sugar Mas) November–January 3

There’s nothing like the exuberance of Kittitian culture, and the National Carnival showcases it in all its glory. Called Sugar Mas by locals, the carnival is an explosion of parades, parties, beauty and music competitions, and Caribbean heritage. Calypso, soca, and steel pan music supply the soundtrack for the festivities. The new year’s parade, carnival queen pageant, jouvert daybreak parade, and the national calypso and soca competitions are a few of the lively highlights. Turks and Caicos: Maskanoo December 26

Providenciales in Turks and Caicos comes alive with junkanoo music, fireworks, food, and a dazzling costumed parade during the all-day Maskanoo festival. Elaborate headdresses, sparkling masks, and heavy percussion reflect the African traditions of the fest. A stage with live music keeps the party going for hours. Afterward, head to the legendarily beautiful Grace Bay Beach to take in the twinkling resort holiday displays.

Trinidad and Tobago: Parang Festival October–January 6

Thanks to early Spanish colonialists and 19th-century Venezuelan cocoa plantation migrant workers, the English-speaking Caribbean nation of Trinidad and Tobago enjoys the beloved holiday tradition of Spanish-language parang music. At parties, concerts, and local events, parang bands sing in Spanish creole and play traditional cuatro, maracas, and mandolin instruments. Some rural areas carry on the old tradition of going from house to house to sing, though many times the performances are now arranged at festivities. Though the celebrations start earlier in the year, the folk tradition heats up during December when dozens of costumed groups perform the lyrical art form all over the island. The hilltop town of Paramin hosts the Paramin Parang Festival the week before Christmas.

