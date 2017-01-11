The Airports That Americans Loved (and Loathed) in 2016

Are things actually getting better?

"The bigger airports are doing well for a couple of reasons," said Michael Taylor, the director of airport practice at J.D. Power. "First, airports like Portland have made it so people enjoy being there -- it's more like a mall than an airplane hangar. Second, a lot of them have brought in local food, drinks, and shops, so people can get a unique experience and sense of where they are."

Smaller and regional airports rated much higher in satisfaction. That jibes with every cocktail party conversation about the greatness of the obscure off-airport 60 miles out of town.

"Smaller airports rate higher because they're easier to navigate," Taylor said. "You can park closer, there are fewer crowds. There has to be some efficiency to it."