The Best YouTube Travel Shows to Binge Right Now

YouTube has come a long way since the grainy, shaky travelogues of yesteryear. And as travel content on the site has increased in popularity in recent years, so too has the production value of many of its channels. YouTube now rivals cable TV and streaming services in the sheer variety and quality of its travel-related content, so much so that it can be a little daunting to figure out what the hell to watch once you sit down in front of the computer or smart TV.
But since you currently have plenty of time on your hands, now is the perfect time to discover a new favorite travel show to feed your bottomless wanderlust. Sure, you're grounded, but you can still travel vicariously while plotting your next adventure. Start by taking a deep dive into these 12 excellent travel channels.
Bald & Bankrupt
Benjamin Rich, the Brit behind the wildly successful YouTube phenomenon Bald & Bankrupt, is funny, entertaining, and always unpredictable. But more than anything, he is fearless. With a channel unlike anything else out there, Bald (as he often calls himself on the show) seeks to highlight the lives of real people in the forgotten corners of the former Soviet Union and elsewhere.
This means drinking homemade wine with babushkas in Moldova, having a cookout with boozy locals in Belarus, and delivering vodka to those living in the Chernobyl zone. When he is specifically told not to visit dangerous neighborhoods like Lunik IX in Slovakia, he does the opposite and befriends the residents of one of Europe’s largest slums. Often accompanied on camera by Belarusian friend Alina Adzika, Bald was most recently seen smuggling a cat out of Cuba and riding “Africa’s worst train” in Mauritania.
Indigo Traveller
New Zealander Nick Fisher curates one of the all-around best travel channels on YouTube, as the friendly Kiwi seeks to explore lesser-known and misunderstood destinations often negatively portrayed in the media. Fisher gives viewers an entirely new perspective on countries that many are conditioned to fear. In countries like Iran, Iraq, North Korea, Somalia, his laid-back demeanor enables him to effortlessly chat up locals to help show viewers what life is really like behind the headlines.
Some of Fisher’s best work includes short interviews with everyday people like a store clerk in Iran, a gun-toting guard in Ethiopia, and a Mt. Everest trekking guide, which he integrates with useful travelogue information and occasional drone footage. Fisher can also be seen bathing in petrol in Azerbaijan (“the Switzerland of Asia”), searching for pirates off the coast of Venezuela, and hitting up a theme park in Afghanistan.
Kara & Nate
This husband & wife duo from Nashville recently completed their goal of visiting 100 countries over four straight years of travelling, amassing 1.3 million subscribers and a wealth of entertaining content along the way. The self-described “awkward newlyweds” always seem to discover an interesting angle to their travels, from living with a local family in Bhutan and documenting the wonderfully bizarre World Nomadic Games in Kyrgyzstan to skiing inside a mall in Dubai and climbing an active volcano in Vanuatu.
Their travelogues offer viewers a nice blend of the entertaining and the informative, helping to make travel to seemingly obscure destinations more accessible to the average traveler. After eating testicles in Lebanon and sleeping in an ice cabin in Finland, they were most recently spotted wandering around Antarctica.
The Endless Adventure
Eric and Allison Bieller were living a comfortable life in San Francisco with two steady jobs and plenty of Netflix to watch on the couch with their cats in their sunny studio apartment. But they realized something was missing in their lives, so they booked a one-way flight and never looked back. Calling themselves “just two Midwestern goofballs” who “wanted to live a more intentional life full of adventure,” the couple can be seen scouring the globe in search of unique destinations, foods, and experiences like driving a tuk tuk in the Philippines, documenting the sprawling Tokyo food scene, and uncovering hidden street art in Romania.
They often stay in unique, visually pleasing Airbnbs like a floating tiny house in Sweden and a WWII bunker in France, mixing their quirky “everyman” aesthetic with useful travel tips for viewers.
FunForLouis
Few people in the travel vlogging game work as hard as Louis Cole, who has released more than 1,800 videos under his travel channel FunForLouis since 2011. With more than 2 million subscriber, FunForLouis is one of YouTube’s most popular travel channels, but the Britain-born globetrotter still finds unique ways to entertain his audience with a variety of content that showcases his positive messaging and love for life.
Video titles like “Inmates Cook Me Dinner Inside Columbian Jail” and “Skid Row Festival of Love” prove difficult for many to refrain from clicking, and when they do they know that Louis’ smiling, dreadlock-framed face will be ready to deliver something worthy of their time. Whether he’s traveling across North America in a school bus with 15 friends or cycling from London to Africa, Cole’s interests truly know no boundaries. Watch him drink fermented horse milk in Kazakhstan, explore a haunted salt mine in Poland, or ride the world’s longest zipline at sea.
Gabriel Traveler
Self-described “travel addict” Gabriel Morris brings 30 years of travel experience to YouTube. The author of Gabe’s Guide to Budget Travel and Following My Thumb: A Decade of Unabashed Wanderlust curates a wide variety of experiences for his viewers, from exploring the DMZ on the border of North and South Korea to interviewing his mom about her experiences traveling the world.
Morris is particularly adept at highlighting lesser-known gems from Malta and Andorra to Lviv, Ukraine, and Cappadocia, Turkey. One minute, he’s sleeping on the streets in Paris or trekking the Himalayas solo in Nepal. The next, he’s being chased by a grizzly bear in Alaska or exploring the nightlife in Hanoi. It’s all a part of daily life for this seasoned traveler, who peppers his fun travelogues with essential budget travel tips packed with a lifetime of firsthand knowledge.
Vagabrothers
Four words: Virtual reality camel fair. Interested? If so, it might be time to dial up Alex and Marko Ayling’s YouTube travel channel Vagabrothers, where they seek to help viewers “stay curious and keep exploring.” These fun-loving dudes are always up for atypical ways to package their content, even if that means filming in virtual reality at the Pushkar Camel Fair in India.
You can also find them surfing in Santa suits in Venice Beach, exploring a Jamaican Rastafarian village, or hanging out in a “Jacuzzi boat” in Rotterdam. Their cinematic travelogues are mixed in with listicle-styled videos like “21 Easy Ways to Offend Locals When You Travel” and “How to Not Be a Bad Traveler: Travel Do’s and Don’ts.” You can also find them rescuing a puppy in Sri Lanka and delivering Meals on Wheels on motorcycles in LA as they highlight more traditionally overlooked destinations like Wales and Spain’s Basque Country.
Drew Binsky
Over the past eight years, 28-year-old Drew Binsky has made it his life’s mission to visit every country on Earth. Currently having visited 191 of the world’s 197 nations, Binsky has been documenting his travels on his popular YouTube channel and plans to complete the project later this year, though 2021 seems like a more likely target.
Short on ego and long on curiosity, Binsky’s mercifully short documentary-style videos (most oclock in around 5-10 minutes) seek to inspire young travelers and disprove the notion that the world is unsafe. Binsky is at his best when he is profiling the endlessly unique people he meets along his travels such as the “Sapeurs of Congo” and the “Plastic Man of Senegal.” He also highlights unique off-grid communities, shows different ways people get high around the world, and runs down his list of the friendliest countries in easy-to-digest and professionally filmed packaging -- making his content particularly attractive for curious travel newbies.
Eva zu Beck
The YouTube travel subgenre of solo female travel has been one of its fastest-growing in recent years, yet Eva zu Beck (who joined in 2013) is a relative veteran of the platform. Melding curiosity and intelligence with empathy and fearlessness, her professional-quality, journalistic-styled videos show viewers what it’s like to be a solo female traveler traveling in places where women are told not to visit alone, such as Syria, Iraq, and Saudi Arabia.
Watch her shatter stereotypes of several war-torn destinations while she highlights the humanity within these nations as the Poland-born, Oxford-educated twentysomething profiles women carpenters in Pakistan, runs her first marathon in Iraq, and attempts to buy a goat in Oman. Whether she’s embarking on an all-female trip in Saudi Arabia or having coffee with Peshmerga soldiers in Iraq, Eva zu Beck is showing the world a different way to travel. When last we checked in, she was quarantined on Yemen’s Socotra Island.
Sailing La Vagabonde
Ever wonder what would happen if you and your spouse decided to drop everything and sail around the world? Well, Australian couple Riley Whitelum and Elayna Carausu did just that -- and the result is their high-profile travel channel Sailing La Vagabonde. With no prior sailing experience, they have now sailed more than 90,000 nautical miles on their 48-foot cruising catamaran La Vagabonde since joining YouTube in 2014, and most recently garnered even more global attention for sailing Greta Thunberg from Virginia to Portugal so Time’s 2019 “Person of the Year” could attend the 2019 UN Climate Change Conference.
When they are not sailing with global climate activists, Riley and Elayna are showing what daily life is like living on a boat with their 1-year old son. Watch them swimming with pigs in the Exumas, dealing with everyday maintenance and equipment failures, and encountering “nice men with machine guns” in Morocco.
Kombi Life
There is currently a global obsession with people living in their vans, as anyone familiar with the #vanlife community knows full well. “Why do they do it? What are they getting out of it? What the hell is wrong with these people?” While many around the world continue to ask these questions, partners Ben Jamin and Leah Airey continue to live and travel the world in their vintage 1992 VW Kombi bus (or at least they planned to -- when last we checked, they were stuck in Africa.)
Yet before the challenges of travel in 2020 presented itself, Ben and Leah could be counted on for cool videos that provide a nice snapshot of what it’s like to live in a van paired with travelogues exploring locations from Malaysia to the Scottish Highlands. But the channel’s most famous trip by far is its epic five-year journey along the Pan-American Highway, the world’s longest road stretching 19,000 miles from Alaska to Chile.
The Daily Woo
While most YouTube creators fall all over themselves trying to showcase the flashiest effects and most Instaworthy glamour shots, there is nothing flashy or glamorous about The Daily Woo. And that’s just the way founder Adam the Woo likes it. Starting his channel in 2012 with an absurd 2,300+ videos posted in his collection to date, The Daily Woo is an irreverent combination of theme park reviews and dispatches from the forgotten backroads of America.
The latter is the most interesting, with Adam shining his camera lens on areas long devoid of attention (not only from the YouTube generation, but any humans in general.) This includes fascinating excursions to long-lost, decaying towns from southern Alabama and northern Texas to “the middle of nowhere Oklahoma.” You can also find Adam documenting small towns like Lake Placid and Roswell, checking out Civil War reenactments and roadside oddities like Bunnyhenge, or investigating the Lynyrd Skynyrd crash site and the hometown of Johnny Cash.
