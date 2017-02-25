Director Billy Corben's No-Bullshit Tips on How to Do His Hometown of Miami

B illy Corben loves Miami. Whether he also likes it is an open question. When we first asked him for advice to potential visitors, he replied, "Other than, 'Don't ever come here'?” He was only half-joking. As our generation's chronicler of the South Florida bizarre, he has made a career of telling stories about Miami as a delirious, alluring hellhole. One thing he does have in common with the city: Neither is ever boring.



Corben has developed documentaries showing unfathomable Miami: the building of a city on drug money in Cocaine Cowboys, the building of a college football dynasty in The U. He has insight on the city that most people don't, having lived his whole life here despite the corrupt government, floods, terrible drivers, and even worse residents. Which means despite his obvious disdain, he's found a Miami worth sticking around for. Here's what he tells his friends who ignore his advice and do ever come here.



What makes coming to Miami special?

Billy Corben: I've always said LA is where you go when you want to be somebody, New York is where you go when you are somebody, and Miami is where you go when you want to be somebody else. "What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas" is really lip service: Miami is a place you can go where you and your misdeeds can legitimately disappear. Then you can turn around and run for office, all the while dumping hookers into the Everglades. It's really a magical place that way.