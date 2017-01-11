Travel

Watch Black Bears Chase Down Tourists in Yellowstone

By Published On 05/11/2015 By Published On 05/11/2015
FLICKR/TATIANA GETTELMAN

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

As many sons learned on Mother’s Day, there's nothing more dangerous than an angry mother. Tourists at Yellowstone National Park also learned this valuable lesson after crossing a momma black bear.
 
A video has emerged of a group of tourists engaged in a foot race with a family of black bears on a bridge in Yellowstone. The bear family, consisting of a mother and her three cubs, sounds cute in the Berenstain Bears way, until everyone on the bridge realized it was still a sleuth of bears. Momma was not wearing a polka dot dress and there were no fun brother/sister antics. Just terror.

Check out the video:

 
A voice that is thought to be Park Ranger John Kerr says, “Keep going! Go! Go!” Most of the tourists scattered back to their cars. But some couldn’t resist being stupid, and instead chose to Instagram the moment. You snap at your own risk, folks.
 
Luckily, no one was injured, and the three little bears wandered back home to the forest. Despite a nice ending to the incident, the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks organization has used the opportunity to remind tourists to always stay a safe distance from wildlife and of course, never, ever get between a mother and her cubs.


Kara King is a Thrillist intern and SoCal native. She is still trying to make sense of this strange, worldwide phenomenon called “weather.” Follow her attempts to live without all that sunshine at @karatillie.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
How to Avoid 6 Common Holiday Travel Fees

related

READ MORE
The Most Common Mistakes Americans Make When They Visit the Caribbean
Caribbean Week

related

READ MORE
The US Virgin Islands Will Give You $300 to Spend There if You Go in 2017

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like