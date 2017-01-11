The Absolute Best Travel Deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday

The problem with spotting the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday travel deals is that a lot of them are medium-sized discounts on really expensive stuff. Like, REALLY? If I stay two nights at your $499-a-night resort during off-season I'll get the third one free? Thanks, but I'll try my luck with the crowds at Target.
No, we know what you need are some Black Friday and Cyber Monday travel deals for stuff you can actually afford. So we've got you covered, with deep discounts at the Red Roof Inn, $28 rooms in New York City, $399 seven-night luxury cruises, and more of the best travel deals you can actually use.
Airfares
Look for Cathay Pacific to offer 30% off economy and premium economy fares for flights between the US and South Pacific. The deals are good until Wednesday, November 30th, and you'll be able to fly from cities like LA, New York, San Francisco, and Boston for as little as $650.
Not to be outdone, Singapore Airlines is offering discounts on flights from major US airports to Singapore for $650-$700. Other routes are on sale too, like New York to Frankfurt ($699) and Houston to Moscow ($499).
Typically unaffordable Fiji will be affordable for about 24 hours when Fiji Airways offers 40% off its typical fares on Cyber Monday. Flights from LA to Fiji, as well as Sydney, Auckland, and Melbourne, will be a not-ridiculous $899.
Hotels
If you saw our list of most iconic hotels in America and thought, "Man, I could NEVER afford to stay there!" then buckle up: Historic Hotels of America is offering discounts of up to 50% from Friday through Monday on the French Lick Springs Hotel and other iconic properties when you book through HistoricHotels.org. A purchase also gets you a free membership to the National Trust for Historic Preservation, which saves you 30% on future reservations.
The Z NYC Hotel will be offering $28 rooms to the first 28 people who book between 11am and 11:28am Monday, good for stays from January 2nd to April 2nd. Set your alarm then call at 212-319-7000.
Thinking about hitting Vegas, Miami, New York, or LA in 2017? The SBE Group is offering discounts of up to 50% at its hotels for stays through May 31st. Those include the SLS South Beach and Las Vegas, the Redbury in New York and Hollywood, and the brand new SLS Brickell in Downtown Miami. Rates start at $89.
Want a discount on a discount? Red Roof Inn is offering 30% off all bookings done either by phone or website on Monday, good through May 31st. Following suit, Red Lion Hotels is offering 40% off through Monday.
If you're headed to the Caribbean, the Westin Puntacana Resort & Club is offering rooms for $100 per night, which will also include a 20% discount on babysitting and a tour of the Eyes Ecological Reserve. You'll need to call 809-959-1120 first thing Monday morning, as it's open to only the first 20 callers.
Or you can head over to the Seven Stars Resort and Spa at Grace Bay (one of the Caribbean's best beaches) in Turks and Caicos. It's offering one-, two-, or three-bedroom suites for up 50% off all stays between April 17th and August 11th. The sale runs from Friday-Monday and reservations can be made on the website.
The Atlantis Paradise Island is will give you up to 55% off bookings through September 30th, and some packages also include $450 in resort credit.
The Hotel El Convento in San Juan, Puerto Rico is giving rooms for 50% off regular rates from Friday until Monday, for all bookings through April 30th.
The best deal on a luxury hotel has to be the 1000 Islands Harbor Hotel on the St. Lawrence River in New York. The AAA Four Diamond resort is offering rooms for $99 a night from Friday to Monday, good for stays through April 30th.
Packages
Expedia will be unleashing wave after wave of hotel discount coupons on both Black Friday and Cyber Monday, beginning at 9am Pacific each day. Every hour until 3pm, new deals on flights, hotels, cruises, and car rentals will pop up, as well as up to 50% off hotels in destinations worldwide. It'll have even bigger savings on the Expedia app -- up to 75% on hotels -- and one lucky shopper will win a free vacation to the Maldives.
Quick: Where are the Azores? If you just said Portugal, you might've already been there. But if you haven't now is the time to catch some of the most underrated islands in the world, with round-trip air and hotel packages available through Monday for $699 per person if you book through the islands' website.
Cruises
Royal Caribbean -- y'know, that company with the most audacious new ship on the water -- has a three-day sale from Saturday to Monday. You'll save 50% on deposits, and can get up to $300 in onboard credit on six-night cruises.
MSC Cruises is giving travelers 50% off brochure rates, starting at $399 per person for seven-night itineraries leaving from Miami aboard the MSC Divina. If you book between November 23rd and 30th, you'll get all sorts of fun little add-ons, like free Wi-Fi and unlimited mealtime drinks.
