The Absolute Best Travel Deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Airfares

Look for Cathay Pacific to offer 30% off economy and premium economy fares for flights between the US and South Pacific. The deals are good until Wednesday, November 30th, and you'll be able to fly from cities like LA, New York, San Francisco, and Boston for as little as $650.

Not to be outdone, Singapore Airlines is offering discounts on flights from major US airports to Singapore for $650-$700. Other routes are on sale too, like New York to Frankfurt ($699) and Houston to Moscow ($499).

Typically unaffordable Fiji will be affordable for about 24 hours when Fiji Airways offers 40% off its typical fares on Cyber Monday. Flights from LA to Fiji, as well as Sydney, Auckland, and Melbourne, will be a not-ridiculous $899.