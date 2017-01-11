Travel

The Blue Angels Don't Give A Crap About Your Umbrellas & Tents

Youtube/MrJasonmx3

There's nothing like a nice relaxing day at the beach spent reading, tanning, and warding off low-flying planes!

The Navy's Blue Angels performed a practice run over Pensacola Beach in Florida last week, and beachgoer Jason Neeley caught the whole spectacular thing on video.

The planes flew so low, they actually lifted umbrellas and tents into the air, much to the amusement of some beachgoers and the dismay of others. But thankfully, the flyby resulted in 0 injuries (unless you count those poor umbrellas!). The Pensacola Air Show is officially held at the nearby Naval Air Station in the fall, but it's safe to assume that watching people chase after their floating belongings makes for a much better performance.

