When in Borneo, Don't Be Afraid to Head Underground

Getting out of the longboat in the heart of the Malaysian Borneo rainforest, I stared at the almost vertical wooden staircase in front of me. “It’s only 200 steps,” said my guide Albert, whose voice seemed to come from far away, even though he was standing right behind me. I was thinking of my right knee, the one I had injured a few weeks ago, the one that I had been told to protect from steep climbs.

Some of the mountains at Gunung Mulu National Park, like Gunung Mulu and Gunung Api, attract hardcore climbers. But visiting the caves at what locals call Mulu was not supposed to be strenuous. I’d read about the forest trails and boardwalk hikes, and had come expecting to breeze through on mostly flat terrain. But then again, I'd also expected caves to be subterranean. Why was I being urged to climb steps that seemed to be carved into the hillside? Albert assured me it would be fine, and as it turned out, the walk up was not that bad. There were even benches all along the way for me to stop, admire the scenery, and catch my breath.

More importantly, it ended up being so worth it, because Clearwater Cave was definitely the highlight of what are known as the local “show caves.” Geologists say that the mountains (gunung in the local language) there were formed due to tectonic activity between 2 to 5 million years ago, after which water from underground streams and rain—lots of rain, we're talking about the rainforest—managed to create a remarkable network of limestone caverns. It was funny to think that these intimidating limestone and sandstone rocks were also a result of rain’s gentle persistence.

And I am happy to report that, save for climbing up and down steps everywhere—and I mean everywhere—visiting these show caves did not require actual caving or rappelling skills at any point. You don’t even have to wade through rivers. I managed it quite easily over two days, even with my injured knee.