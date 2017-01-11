The Worst US City for Drivers Is...

Anyone who's ever talked to anyone from LA has heard a traffic horror story. The city has the most traffic jams in the nation, after all. But it turns out, LA isn't the worst place to be a driver.

According to a new study by finance experts at NerdWallet, Boston is actually the worst. And not just as a place, but specifically, for being behind the wheel. The site pulled data for the average cost of gas and car insurance, the number of rainy and snowy days (that contribute to poor driving conditions), availability of parking, annual hours of traffic, and the likelihood of an accident to rank the 25 least driver-friendly metros, assigning each a score out of 100.