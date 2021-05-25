Camp Out This Summer at One of These Breweries & Wineries

Here are some camping hacks for the next time you find yourself with a cooler of melted ice and a beer that needs chilling: Wrap your can in a cold wet t-shirt and prop it up in a breezy area. Or dunk it deep in a nearby river or stream. Or BYB: bury your beer in the shade, tucked all cozy-like in the cool dirt.

Alternatively, we have a boozy camping tip of our own: Stroll over to the taproom of the on-site brewery, and have one of theirs.

As we gear up for summer road trip season—including 2.6 million new RV owners!—and start scrounging for in-demand campsite reservations, we have a secret to share: around this great land there are a number of benevolent breweries and wineries that will let you set up on their property, and partake of their product.

Some require a nominal fee through booking platforms like Hipcamp, Reserve America, and Campspot; others are accessible through memberships like Harvest Hosts ($99 a year, but free, unlimited camping for their over 2,336 listings). And all have booze at the ready. We’ve rounded up 13 spots for nature-lovers to enjoy their alcohol alfresco.