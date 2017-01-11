How to Explore French Wine Country for Cheaper Than a Bottle of Dom Perignon

If you're a planner, contact small wineries like Fallet Dart in advance to see if you can set up a tour with your tasting.

Some wineries will charge a nominal fee for tastings, which can then be applied to an (inexpensive) bottle purchase. Consider it an investment in your future.

Where to stay

Accommodations range from slightly better than a Route 66 drive-up motel to a tricked-out luxury chateaux that will give you serious money-making goals. (Not our fault if you return from Champagne eager to start a hedge fund.)

Though European hotel rooms are notoriously tiny, a three-star hotel room that sleeps four adults (you'll be dozy from all the sparkling wine, it's fine) under $100 is totally possible in the region. If you prefer to go the Airbnb route, expect to find plenty of industrious locals ready to rent out their tourist-friendly places to couples and solo travelers at less than the cost of a good bottle of Champagne, or roughly $50.