For an Unforgettable Tokyo Day Trip, Just Hop on the Bullet Train

Osaka

“The kitchen of Japan” is a charmingly gruff dive into Japanese bustle

Why you’re there: Nicknamed “the kitchen of Japan,” Osaka embraces the tradition of “eating your way to bankruptcy.” It’s a little rowdier and less buttoned-down than other parts of polished Japan, but that’s part of the charm in this buzzing, late-night metropolis.

Getting there: From Tokyo, catch the Tokaido shinkansen line and travel 2.5 hours to Shin-Osaka station (grab a seat on the right-hand side of the train for a great view of Fuji). Shin-Osaka is just outside the center of Osaka, so when you arrive, jump on the metro and head to your first destination.

What to do: Grab a coffee and stroll around Osaka Castle, whose grounds are especially beautiful in spring and autumn. The Nishinomaru Gardens have over 600 cherry trees and a tea house where you can sip matcha and take in the view. Then, hop over to Shittenoji temple to ascend the five-story pagoda of one of Japan’s oldest monuments.

Nearby, Shinsekai is Osaka’s warmly gruff vision of the future, modeled half on Paris and half on New York. Charmingly worn and retro, it’s a joy to explore the alleyways packed with artists, coffee shops, and stand-up restaurants. Indulge in kushikatsu for lunch: the district’s signature (and lesser-known) fried skewers are served with piles of fresh cabbage and a sweet dipping sauce.

Head back toward the center, stopping off at the unusual Lione-esque Namba Yasaka shrine. If you like to cook, do not skip Doguyasuji street: it’s the go-to shopping spot for chefs and home cooks, where you can score everything from traditional knives to takoyaki machines. Round off the day at Dotonbori, the city’s buzzing entertainment district and riverside restaurant hub. Strike a pose with the iconic Glico Man -- the most famous of the brightly lit signs lining the river. Hozenji yokocho and the nearby temple make an unexpected detour, or just continue the feeding frenzy at Kuromon market.

The final train to Tokyo leaves at around 9.30pm, but if you can, stay to explore Dotonbori at night and crash in a capsule hotel -- they were invented in Osaka, after all -- before catching the first bullet train back in the morning.

Must eat and drink: The most famous dish in one of the world’s most famous food cities is takoyaki: small balls of batter stuffed with squid and topped with a sweet dark sauce and mayonnaise, then sprinkled with fish flakes and seaweed. Hit up any of the many stalls with a decent queue at Dotonbori to give it a try.

The weightier counterpart is a tongue-twister and stomach-filler okonomiyaki. Meaning “what you like, grilled,” it’s a cabbage pancake with myriad options. If you’re around Dotonbori, head to Mizuno for a Michelin-mentioned version or to Ichiaki to grill your own with a cold beer and a view of the river.

Along with kushikatsu, the local staples can get a bit heavy, so if you need something lighter, the city is also the secret inventor of kitsune-udon: Topped, the noodles sit in a simple broth and are a nod to foxes -- kitsune -- which are considered to be the messengers of the God… and who love fried tofu.

