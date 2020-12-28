Giant Sculptures Are Spreading Burning Man Vibes Across North America

Burning Man may have been canceled this year, but its spirit has leaked out of the Nevada desert, extending its reach well beyond the 70,000 attendees who flock the dry lakebed every year. The festival has made its mark in the “default world” courtesy of the massive, ultra-trippy sculptures that have been re-homed across the continent.

Plenty Burning Man’s trademark art installations—the ones that weren’t burned down on the playa, ar least—can be seen throughout North America, where the multi-ton masterworks have found permanent and temporary homes in downtown cores and rural backroads. As the 2021 iteration of the festival remains a question mark, they offer a chance to get a taste of Burning Man no matter what happens… and without the hefty price tag. Here are just a few hiding in plain sight in the U.S. and Canada.