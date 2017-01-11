No photo-op-hungry tourists died when a winter storm took down the Pioneer Cabin Tree in Calaveras Big Trees State Park, but damn if nature hasn't tried its darnedest the last 137 years.

The saga of this giant sequoia began in the 1880s when its owners hollowed out the base of the tree as a roadway for cars. The 150-foot tree had a base 33-feet in diameter and a long fire scar along one side of it, which made the tree ideal for a tunnel job. It's unclear how old the tree was when it fell, but park officials confirmed that despite the years, the fire scar, and the tunnel, it was still "barely alive." Until now.