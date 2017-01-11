Travel

Idiot Shuts Down Roller Coaster With Selfie Stick, Ruins Everyone's Day

Flickr/Joe Penniston

Disney's made its position on selfie sticks quite clear: while they're fine to use throughout the rest of their parks, whipping them out on a ride is strictly verboten and will result in confiscation -- which is exactly what happened yesterday.

Some dude figured he was being slick by hiding his stick as he boarded the California Screamin' coaster at Disney California Adventure, then whipping it out once the ride had started moving. Unfortunately for him, Disney's got cameras on all its rides for exactly this reason, and cast members promptly shut down the roller coaster just before it reached the main drop. The ride was stopped for at least one hour while cast members confiscated the offending stick, causing other passengers to vent their frustrations/amusement on twitter:
 


No word yet on whether the rider got his selfie stick back once the ride was over, although presumably his fellow passengers told him where to stick it afterward.

(h/t OC Register)


Gianni Jaccoma is a staff writer for Thrillist, and he's too ashamed to use his selfie stick in public. Follow his amusement park buffoonery on Twitter @gjaccoma, and send your news tips to news@thrillist.com

