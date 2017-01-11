Idiot Shuts Down Roller Coaster With Selfie Stick, Ruins Everyone's Day

Disney's made its position on selfie sticks quite clear: while they're fine to use throughout the rest of their parks, whipping them out on a ride is strictly verboten and will result in confiscation -- which is exactly what happened yesterday.

Some dude figured he was being slick by hiding his stick as he boarded the California Screamin' coaster at Disney California Adventure, then whipping it out once the ride had started moving. Unfortunately for him, Disney's got cameras on all its rides for exactly this reason, and cast members promptly shut down the roller coaster just before it reached the main drop. The ride was stopped for at least one hour while cast members confiscated the offending stick, causing other passengers to vent their frustrations/amusement on twitter:

