How to Rent Everything You Need for Your Next Camping Trip

Although camping is considered a cheap-and-cheerful accommodation option, sleeping under the stars can be shockingly pricey when you factor in the cost of a tent, sleeping pads and bags, a camp stove, portable chairs, a cooler—The list could continue. It takes time and a few trips to build out your kit. Until then, you can rent.

Renting camping equipment is a good way to get outside without spending a fortune, but it's also handy when you fly to a destination to camp and don't want to deal with packing your own gear, or if you want to test drive an item before buying it.

But how exactly can you borrow everything you need? Whether you're planning a laid-back family car camping adventure or a multi-day backpacking expedition in the mountains, here are all the places where you can rent some gear—and a little bit of guidance on being a good borrower.