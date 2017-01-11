Can You Really Be Addicted to Travel? We Ask a Psychologist.

So there you go, that was easy. Guess our work here is done.

Actually, not so fast -- we still want to know why some people CAN'T. STOP. MOVING. Is travel kind of like cocaine or carbs?

“Everything we do in life is about getting that shot of dopamine,” says Epstein. “And you get that blast when the screen pops up telling you your flight is confirmed. Or when you go out and buy a new duffle bag. Or even stay in hotels.”



Travel makes us happy. This is nothing new; there are, like, millions of studies to prove it. But like anything we enjoy, after enough of it most people start to burn out. Hell, even Mötley Crüe started whining about wanting to go home after enough time on the road. And the answer as to why some people never do involves both psychology and genetics.