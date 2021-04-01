This Groundbreaking New Museum Holds the Largest Collection of Inuit Art

There’s one piece you can’t help but notice in Canada’s new Qaumajuq (KOW-ma-yourk) museum, which opened as an extension of the Winnipeg Art Gallery (WAG) last week. It’s a glistening space suit sewn from spotted sealskin; futuristic helmet on top, traditional hunting gear below. It is spectacular, even in pictures, created by Iqaluit artist Jesse Tungilik as a childhood throwback to the hunting clothes his mom made from caribou hide. The bulky ensemble, worn in the hostile environs of northern Canadian, made Tungilik feel like an astronaut on unfamiliar planets. It’s a longing he later translated to the piece, Tungilik told the CBC, hoping to convey to Inuit people that they were not limited in their life choices; they could, as it were, reach for the stars.

The $52.4 million Qaumajuq is groundbreaking for its scope, housing the world’s largest collection of contemporary art by Inuit (indigenous peoples of northern Canada, as well as parts of Greenland and Alaska) with 14,000 works—most previously in storage—representing more than 2,000 artists. In addition, 7,400 pieces in the museum are on long-term loan from the Government of Nunavut, the newest, largest, and most northernmost territory in Canada, given to the Inuit in 1999 for self-government.

The building itself, in downtown Winnipeg, is an impressive sight: The white-granite façade ripples, mimicking snowdrift landscapes seen by Los Angeles-based designer Michael Maltzan on a trip to Nunavut. At night, it’s lit up like the northern lights, with dancing imagery projected on the undulating exterior accompanied by a soundtrack in a 20-minute loop.