How to Elevate Your Road Trip Game With Car Camping

Erica Moncada has been living in and out of her 2000 Honda Odyssey minivan, inherited from her father after he tragically passed away from Covid-19 last year. A nurse who was feeling burnt out in New York, Moncada took refuge on the open road. “I was just like, ‘you know what, I'm going to build this [van] out and I'm going to drive it back to Colorado and I'm going to quit my job and... just pay homage to my dad, and take him with me everywhere.’”

Judging by her Instagram, this was the right call. As a serious climber, Moncada has traveled all over the Southwest, scaling massive cliff faces like Annunaki in Utah (see her featured by National Geographic Adventure), all while camping on a budget out of her minivan.

“I don't think I'm doing anything completely out of this world, but you just don't see it as much as a Hispanic woman,” says Moncada. “I get messages all the time from friends or people I haven't even met, just saying that I inspire them. Like, ‘oh my gosh, I want to do that.’ I’m like, ‘you can 100% do that.’”

Indeed, you can (well, maybe not the rock climbing part, but definitely the car camping adventures part!). Here’s what you need to know about car or van camping in the great outdoors.