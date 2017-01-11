Sneaking Booze onto Carnival Cruises Just Got Way Harder

Passengers are still allowed to bring a single bottle of wine or champagne, but any other beverages they bring must be in a sealed can or carton, and even then they're limited to 12 per person. Don't fret though, you'll still be able to purchase bottled water at a discounted rate of $2.99 per 12pk before boarding the ship, or $4.99 once you've left port. Because we all know hydration's your key concern in all of this.



