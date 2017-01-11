The West Coast Is Officially Screwed

As Kathryn Schulz explains in her fascinating New Yorker piece (bookmark that), FEMA estimates a magnitude 8 or 9 CSZ earthquake -- and the ensuing tsunami -- could result in nearly 13,000 deaths (40,000 total casualties). That insanely high number comes courtesy of the fault's size and location (running alongside Northwestern California, all of Oregon and Washington, and nearly half of Vancouver Island).

Nobody even knew the Cascadia Subduction Zone existed 45 years ago -- now, though, seismologists and geologists are closely monitoring the CSZ, and both the state and federal governments are beginning to take steps toward averting the disaster of a catastrophic earthquake in the northwestern United States. As for whether it'll be enough, well we'll find out in 50 years.