The 31 Worst Decisions You Can Make in a Casino

Going to make rent

Arguably an extension of the previous idea, but a more drastically stupid example. You're not Lola from Run Lola Run. But if you actually are Lola from Run Lola Run, I enjoyed your work in The Bourne Identity. Though I'm still not sold on how you came out with such a great haircut when Matt Damon chopped your locks off into a bathtub.



Going back to the ATM

Know exactly how much money you're willing to drop in a given period of time. Bring that to the table with you, and if you lose it, take a break and go to the bar. You're not gonna win your money back. I once saw a guy on a fixed income lose $10,000 in the span of three hours, and he kept saying, "My pacemaker can't take this." That's how you get a pacemaker in the first place.

