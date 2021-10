Hang Out With Classy Ghosts at the Luxurious Cavalier Hotel

Retrace the footsteps of pioneers

As one of the first places the British colonists landed, there’s deep history in Virginia Beach. The scenic First Landing State Park, right on the waterfront, is not only Virginia’s first state park, it’s the site of the actual first landing of the colonists in the New World in 1607, before they headed north to establish the settlement of Jamestown. Outside of the park, at the site where they touched the shore, the First Landing Cross was erected in 1935 to commemorate the landing.

Legend has it that First Landing State Park was also a favored lookout of the infamous Captain Edward J. Teach, aka the pirate Blackbeard. One day before fleeing, he hastily buried his treasure in the sand dunes. If you get too close to where the treasure is buried, they say, a headless pirate spectre appears, guarding his property.

Take in some seasonal festivities

You can actually get your scares in Virginia Beach year-round. In a 1910 building, The Nightmare Mansion near the oceanfront has been operating for 30 years where for just $15 entry you can get your jump scares any time you want. Around Halloween, might as well double up.

The Hunt Club Farm Fall Harvest Fair (through October 31) pulls double duty: by day it’s a petting zoo with pony rides, goats that will eat you out of house and home, farm tours, tons of gourds to purchase, and carnival rides. By night it’s the domain of terrifying characters, with a haunted hayride, a spooky cornfield, and a Village of the Dead haunted house. No word on whether the goats participate.

If you’re the type that likes to get a workout in with your scares, the Wicked 10K happens on the Virginia Beach boardwalk (October 29-30) with spooky entertainment along the course, a Friday night Monster Mile run, and a Pumpkin Smash Challenge.

And if you’re the type that would rather sample brews, the Boneyard Brewing and Cider Festival (October 30) offers dance parties, costume contests, and tarot card readings. Also, a pie-eating contest. That’ll pair well with all the booze.