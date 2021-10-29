Hang Out With Classy Ghosts at the Luxurious Cavalier Hotel

And OK, it’s haunted. The piano in the grand ballroom has been heard with nobody touching the keys. Some have seen a World War II soldier roaming the halls. A hungry apparition frequents Becca, the hotel’s fine dining restaurant, with her dog. The elevators reportedly move on their own.

And if you encounter the ghost bellman, he’ll warn you about the sixth floor, where guests have heard footsteps and experienced cold spots. Windows open in the middle of the night. Calls go down to reception, with nobody on the other end. This was where Albert Coors, the Coors Beer founder, was staying when he was found on the grounds, lifeless after a “fall.” His room’s windows were reportedly closed, and though suicide was suspected, the cause of death was never determined.

There is one specter you’ll want to seek out, and you may hear him before you see him. A ghostly cat scratches and meows, and sometimes can be seen roaming the grounds. During the hotel’s renovation in the 2010s, cat prints repeatedly showed up in the freshly-laid foundation; some are still visible to this day. But even if you don’t encounter the furry apparition, try the Ghost Cat cocktail in the Raleigh Room at the hotel. It’s a sweet consolation of bourbon, black walnut bitters, vanilla syrup, cream, and nutmeg.

So if you’re looking for a spooky time in Virginia Beach this Halloween, the historic Cavalier Hotel is a good place to start. Hopefully the ghost of Albert Coors doesn’t show up. Here’s what else to do for a scare-filled trip down to the seashore.

