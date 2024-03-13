The World’s Best St. Patrick’s Day Party Is on a Caribbean Island

St. Patrick’s Day typically conjures images of people dressed in green attire, sipping green beer or Guinness. The island of Montserrat rarely comes to mind, but it should. Known as the Emerald Isle of the Caribbean because of its lush green landscapes reminiscent of the Irish countryside, Montserrat has a strong Irish heritage that can be spotted in the names of places, surnames, traditions, and even a shamrock passport stamp. Most prominently, its annual St. Patrick’s Day festivities qualify as a national holiday. But unlike the other St. Paddy's Day revelries around the world, Montserrat’s celebration is about a legacy of resistance that incorporates both Irish influences and the island’s rich African heritage. And it's a party like no other. “Montserrat's celebration lasts for 10 days,” says Cherise Aymer, Market Development Officer at Montserrat Tourism Division. “It is distinguished by its fusion of Irish and Afro-Caribbean influences. The island's rich African heritage also plays a significant role in shaping the festivities.” The one thing that Montserrat’s has in common with other St. Paddy’s Day celebrations is that there’s green everywhere. That’s where the similarities end. Islanders and visitors wear Montserrat’s national dress of green, orange, and white madras, along with leprechaun hats and T-shirts expressing either Irishness or Africanness. A parade sees locals decked out in African prints, old plantation owner outfits, and kilts. Traditional dancers in tall hats perform heel and toe quadrilles, bodies shimmering with colorful ribbons.

The Irish connection to Montserrat can be traced back to the 17th century, when Irish indentured servants and laborers were brought to the island by English colonizers. Although many of the Irish on the island were indentured servants, others were plantation owners. As the sugar and tobacco industry grew, enslaved Africans were brought to the island to work the land. Enslaved Africans revolted on March 17, 1768. The fact that the revolt happened on St. Patrick’s Day was no coincidence; those involved with the uprising hoped that the Irish plantation owners would be drunk and distracted, providing them with an advantage. Unfortunately, this was not to be. Their plans were overheard, and the overseers were prepared to quell the revolt. As a result, nine people were hanged for their role in the attempt, and another 30 were imprisoned and sold off the island. In order to send a message that rebellions would result in swift and cruel punishment, the ringleader Cudjoe was not only hanged, but his head was also placed in a tree as a warning to other slaves. But although the uprising was a failure, the people of Montserrat honor this sacrifice.

“Montserrat’s celebration of St. Patrick’s Day is unique due to its dual significance; the island commemorates not only the Irish heritage deeply ingrained in its culture, but also the courageous efforts of our ancestors, who were slaves, in their attempted revolt on that very day in 1768,” explains Aymer. Montserrat’s first commemoration of St. Patrick’s Day as a holiday was held in 1985, although the University of the West Indies has been coordinating relevant lectures and exhibits since 1970. Going into its 42nd year, this bash is quite popular with tourists and returning Montserratians as it draws in thousands of visitors each year.

“My favorite thing about St. Patrick’s is seeing so many Montserratians from the diaspora returning home, mixing and mingling with them as we share stories of Montserrat of yesteryear,” says Aymer. “It’s like a big reunion! Additionally, seeing the culture and talent on display shows the true patriotism of our people despite our challenges.” Due to the popularity of the event, planning ahead is key as accommodations and car rentals book out at least six months to a year in advance. Similarly, flights should also be booked between three to six months in advance to secure seats. But once you make it to the island, you’ll be greeted with an array of fun options and activities, from dance parties to lectures, spread across various locations on the island.

A key highlight of the celebration is the symbolic ceremony of the Lighting of the Flame in Cudjoe Head, which honors the enslaved people who rebelled against forced captivity. And Leprechaun’s Revenge is an energetic party where many dance till dawn—or at least until Leprechaun’s Dust, an early morning event where revelers are covered in colorful dust while dancing the fatigue away. Guests can also partake in the Scriber’s Adventure Boat Tour, which is a ferry tour to the buried city that provides an educational journey about Montserrat’s volcanic history but turns to a party atmosphere on the ride back. And you can’t have a St. Paddy’s Day party without a big parade; Montserrat’s parade showcases the island’s Afro-Irish heritage, featuring traditional cuisine, cultural events, and the famous traditional dancers, the Emerald Shamrocks. Just remember this 10-day bash is a marathon not a race, so pace your St. Patrick’s Day shenanigans in order to enjoy all the island has to offer.