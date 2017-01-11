This Travel Site Sends You to a Mystery Caribbean Resort -- for 75% Off

But the flights have to be expensive, right? It's the Caribbean.

Anyone who's been to the Caribbean knows the joy of shelling out more money to fly an hour and a half than you would to fly to Europe, but Deal of Fortune mitigates a lot of that cost too.

CheapCaribbean runs charter flights from most major US airports to these destinations, and those flights are a big part of why the Deal of Fortune prices are so low. Now, that's not the case from everywhere, and you may still find that a ticket to Aruba from your hometown puts this out of your price range. But before you say, "I live in Seattle; this is going to cost more than my student loans," take a look at what's available. You might just be surprised.



So that fruity drink on that white sandy beach isn't quite so far off as you might have thought. For less than the price of a few days in one of America's best weekend getaway cities, you can send yourself to an all-inclusive resort in the tropics. And if you don't need to plan out every last detail of your trip, you can be listening to "Single Ladies" on a steel drum as soon as Friday night.



