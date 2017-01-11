Cheap Flight Deal: Fly From the US to the Caribbean for Just $79

You can never go wrong with a Caribbean vacation -- except, you know, when you can't afford one at all. But fret not: Norwegian Air has come to your aid, offering an amazing new cheap flight deal from the US to the Caribbean.
The airline announced it's launching flights from Boston, Baltimore/DC, and NYC to Guadeloupe and Martinique in the Caribbean with fares starting at just $79 one way from the US, and at $99 one way from the Caribbean. For comparison, JetBlue is offering flights from New York to Antigua at $199 one way. It's pretty hard to beat $79.
But enjoy the warm weather we've got in the US for now. The new service begins December 3rd, 2015 -- which is just when your depression is really going to kick in, anyway. (Which is not to say we wouldn't like to be laying on a Caribbean beach 24/7... but, you know, beggars can't be choosers; and hey, just think of it as bonus time to get bikini-body ready, if you're into that sort of thing.)
Norwegian’s CEO Bjørn Kjos, said "Norwegian is fully committed to the U.S. market and we will continue to expand by offering more great nonstop destinations to American travelers and growing our U.S. crew bases," The airline prides itself on its eco-friendly fleets, and the US-Caribbean route will be flown by its new Boeing 737-800s.
The airline will offer the following flights from NY, Baltimore, and Boston:
New York (JFK) to Guadeloupe (PTP): Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays
New York (JFK) to Martinique (FDF): Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.
Baltimore (BWI) Guadeloupe (PTP): Tuesday, Saturdays
Baltimore (BWI) Martinique (FDF): Mondays, Fridays
Boston (BOS), Guadeloupe (PTP): Thursdays, Saturdays
Boston (BOS), Martinique (FDF): Wednesdays, Sundays
