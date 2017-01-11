Cheap Flight Deal: Fly From the US to the Caribbean for Just $79

You can never go wrong with a Caribbean vacation -- except, you know, when you can't afford one at all. But fret not: Norwegian Air has come to your aid, offering an amazing new cheap flight deal from the US to the Caribbean.

The airline announced it's launching flights from Boston, Baltimore/DC, and NYC to Guadeloupe and Martinique in the Caribbean with fares starting at just $79 one way from the US, and at $99 one way from the Caribbean. For comparison, JetBlue is offering flights from New York to Antigua at $199 one way. It's pretty hard to beat $79.

But enjoy the warm weather we've got in the US for now. The new service begins December 3rd, 2015 -- which is just when your depression is really going to kick in, anyway. (Which is not to say we wouldn't like to be laying on a Caribbean beach 24/7... but, you know, beggars can't be choosers; and hey, just think of it as bonus time to get bikini-body ready, if you're into that sort of thing.)